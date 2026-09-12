Pirates get the better of greenhorns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal during the CAF Champions League 2026/27 preliminary round 2nd Leg match between Orlando Pirates and La Cure Waves SC at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on 12 September 2026. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Inexperience nearly ruined Orlando Pirates’ ambitions in the Caf Champions League, as they had to dig deep to beat minnows from Mauritius, La Cure Waves SC, 3-1 in the second leg of the first-round play-off played at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto yesterday.

Pirates were under pressure to win this match to progress to the second preliminary round after only eking out a 0-0 draw against La Cure in the first leg away last Sunday.

There was panic in the Bucs camp after La Cure took an unlikely lead in the 6th minute after Sipho Chaine’s poor clearance gave Jean Ami a chance to give the visitors the lead.

Chaine, the only other Pirates player in the starting line-up with experience of playing in this competition, saw his clearance blocked by Ami, who tapped the ball into the empty net.

But the Bucanneers quickly regrouped and managed to get not just the equaliser in the 8th minute but scored two more goals to go to the interval with a deserved 3-1 lead.

They were able to make short passes inside La Cure’s half, and it was during those build-ups that Kabelo Kgositsile cancelled La Cure’s lead after exchanging passes with Simphiwe Masilela on the left flank.

A handful for visitors

The second goal came from the right side of the field, where Kgositsile and Kamogelo Sebelebele proved a handful for the visitors.

Sebelebele did finally give Pirates the lead in the 25th minute before Yanela Mbuthuma gave Abdeslam Ouaddou’s team more hope of progress after heading in Thapelo Mokobodi’s corner kick in the 37th minute.

But it will be a stretch to expect this Pirates side to go that much deeper in this competition as Ouaddou has a tough task to rebuild a side which has seen most of its stalwarts snapped up by overseas clubs before the start of the campaign.

In Ouaddou’s starting XI only Chaine and Oswin Appollis had the experience of playing on the continent, as most of the other players are in their debut season with the Soweto giants.

But there’s some hope of Pirates at least making the group stages, as they will face either African Stars of Namibia or AS Manga Sport of Gabon.

However, for that to happen, they’ll have to improve their ability to deal with a low block, as they failed in the second half of this match to add more goals despite a plethora of substitutions by Ouaddou and playing against greenhorns who were making their debut in this competition.