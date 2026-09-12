Pollard poised to return against Australia

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Handre Pollard is on course to return against Australia.

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Perth’s Optus Stadium, on Saturday September 27, is not a postscript to Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry. It is a preview of the 2027 World Cup.

The timing of a one-off Test against the Wallabies is far from ideal, but the relevance is enormous.

The 2027 World Cup is in Australia. The Springboks are in Pool B and the All Blacks and Wallabies in Pool A. If the Boks and All Blacks win their pools and their respective round-of-16 matches, they will meet in the quarterfinals.

But New Zealand are not guaranteed to win Pool A. Australia are the hosts, and — should Les Kiss’s team finish first — it will be Australia rather than New Zealand waiting in South Africa’s quarterfinal lane.

Perth matters now because Perth will matter in 2027.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was measured when the draw created the possibility of a World Cup quarter-final against the All Blacks. “I don’t know if it’s a benefit or a bad thing, the two top-ranked teams playing each other in a quarterfinal,” he said.

“I can’t say that I’m disappointed or that I’m glad about that. We’ll see how things develop.”

The Perth Test gives the Boks another experience of the travel, stadium, crowd and Australian rugby environment they will encounter when chasing an unprecedented third successive world title.

South Africa do not need reminding of the danger of the Wallabies, who came from 22-0 down to beat the Boks 38-22 at Ellis Park in 2025 before the Boks — inspired by Handré Pollard’s 15 points — won at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Erasmus did not hide from that humiliation. “They tactically outsmarted us and physically dominated us,” he said.

Those words will travel to Perth with every Springbok selected.

Erasmus has indicated that the 23 facing Australia will look different from the group that finished the Greatest Rivalry Series in Baltimore, US, in the early hours today.

Rotation in match-squad selections was inevitable after a month of brutal collisions, but it is also consistent with Erasmus’s World Cup planning.

I don’t know if it’s a benefit or a bad thing, the two top-ranked teams playing each other in a quarter-final — Rassie Erasmus, Springboks coach

When he made 10 changes between successive Tests against the Wallabies in Australia in 2024, he rejected any suggestion of disrespect. “This is us picking a team that we feel is good enough to still get us the win, although it will be really, really tough against a team that wants to bounce back [from a 33-7 defeat in Brisbane],” he said.

“It’s important to win the Rugby Championship and it’s important to build into the next World Cup.”

Erasmus’s thinking remains the same in 2026.

Pollard’s anticipated return gives the Perth selection significance. The double World Cup winner did not play in any of the four Tests against New Zealand. He was named to start in Cape Town but withdrew with a calf injury on the eve of the Test.

Erasmus has since said Pollard is on course to return against Australia.

Pollard remains South Africa’s most experienced World Cup flyhalf and the man who closed out the defining knockout matches of the 2019 and 2023 finals. Perth gives him Test minutes in Australia, against Australia, 12 months out from another World Cup.

Kiss has made an unbeaten start through his first four Tests as Wallabies coach, including Australia’s first series success in Argentina. Yet he was blunt after the 28-all draw in Mendoza, where his team failed to score against 13 men in the final 10 minutes.

“We’re not going to catastrophise it, but there are one or two key moments, three moments, that just allow them to stay in the game. Two or three moments is all we’re talking about, but that’s Test rugby. It comes back to bite you.”

Kiss knows the scale of what is coming against the Springboks. “We know that we’re playing the No 1 nation in the world. We’re going to have to make sure we get some things better to be able to front up against the Springboks. It will be tough but I’m pretty sure the boys will be up for the fight.”

He also knows South African rugby from the inside. A former Australian rugby league international, he entered elite rugby union as a defensive consultant to Harry Viljoen’s Springboks in 2001. The following year, he extended that work to the Stormers, Cats and Bulls Super 12 programmes.

His South African education helped launch a rugby union coaching career that has now brought him home to lead the Wallabies into a home World Cup.

Erasmus once joked that the Boks could be “a little bit punch drunk” by the time the 2027 tournament arrives because of the volume and quality of Tests before it.

They may feel exactly that when they reach Perth after the demands of playing the All Blacks four Tests in succession.

But fatigue cannot diminish the value of this Test. Australia are improving, Kiss understands the South African mentality, Pollard is returning, and the World Cup path could bring these teams together when defeat means elimination.

Perth is not one Test too many for the Springboks this season, but one that is vital in the context of the 2027 World Cup.