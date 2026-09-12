Sandpaper saga will shadow Baggy Greens: Biff

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South African fans will remind Australia about their past indiscretion when the two sides face each other in a Test series next month.

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It’s been eight years, but the image of Cameron Bancroft shoving a piece of sandpaper down the front of his pants to hide it from the umpires remains an indelible stain on Australian sport.

Ahead of their first Test series in South Africa since that controversy, former Proteas captain Graeme Smith said the 2026 Australian team should prepare to be reminded about that indiscretion.

“I can guarantee you, if we were going to Australia, you wouldn’t be off the plane yet, and you’d be getting reminded about something like that,” said Smith, who led the Proteas to two Test series triumphs in that country.

They mustn’t come here and not expect to be asked about that. It’s part of their history. It is relevant because it happened the last time they were here ― Graeme Smith, former Proteas captain

“They mustn’t come here and not expect to be asked about that. It’s part of their history. It is relevant because it happened the last time they were here. If they’re smart, they will have a plan for it. It’s not something they can hide away from.”

The affair, described as a “terrible disgrace” by then Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, opened a Pandora’s box, which led to questions about the country’s sporting culture and bans for Bancroft, David Warner — who instigated the incident — and then captain Steve Smith.

Verbally abused

It occurred at a crucial point in a fractious series, which had already seen Nathan Lyon drop the ball on AB de Villiers after running him out. Players also squared up to each other on the stairwell leading to the changerooms at Kingsmead after Warner had verbally abused the South African batters. Then, in the second Test, Kagiso Rabada brushed shoulders with Steve Smith after dismissing him.

Rabada would have been banned from the third Test, but with Dali Mpofu acting as his legal representative, he avoided the strongest sanction and was only fined. This incensed the Australians and played a role in what happened at Newlands.

“[The sandpaper incident] will be a talking point. They can’t shy away from it, and they will be reminded consistently,” said Smith.

Steve Smith and the entire bowling line-up from that 2018 tour will all be crucial players in a series that features sides which faced each other in last year’s World Test Championship final, where South Africa emerged victorious at Lord’s.

The opening Test at Kingsmead, starting on October 9, will be the Proteas’s first in 2026, and as a result there are concerns about form and rustiness. The Australians lost the first of two Tests against Bangladesh before bouncing back to win the second match.

Under scrutiny

Both batting units will be under scrutiny in a series featuring two of the best attacks. “There are some quality bowlers who are coming here,” said Smith.

Between them, Australian captain Pat Cummins, off-spinner Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have taken 1,641 Test wickets, the most by a quartet in the same team.

South Africa are still hoping that Kagiso Rabada will be fit for the series after he injured his hamstring but also boast an excellent set of bowlers, who will sense an opportunity against one of the weakest Australian batting line-ups in recent memory.

“When I think of the great Australian batters, technically they were so strong, they kept you under pressure all the time and you just couldn’t miss [lines and lengths]. But now I see technical issues, and if we bowl well and get our game plans right, we can put them under pressure,” said Smith.

However, Smith is also concerned that South Africa’s batters may be under-cooked, despite many of them, including Ryan Rickelton, captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham, getting match-time in the opening round of the First Class Series fixtures.

“The [top order] has been held together by Temba from the perspective of consistency. If that top order — Ryan, Aiden (Markram), and Temba can contribute consistently — then we should be successful this summer. There is a lot of pressure on those guys. Can we get a batter or two averaging in the 40s? Then you will start to see the Test team, given the quality they have with the ball, go from success to success.”