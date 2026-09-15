BLAST FROM THE PAST | Boks edge All Blacks in Wellington thriller

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Aphiwe Dyantyi is tackled by New Zealand's Aaron Smith as Springboks beat New Zealand 36-34 in a Rugby Championship match in Wellington, September 15 2018. REUTERS/Ross Setford

1923 — Brian Norton becomes the first South African to win a tennis grand slam title, lifting the men’s US National Championships doubles crown playing alongside American legend Bill Tilden, who also took the men’s singles and mixed doubles crown at the Germantown cricket club in Philadelphia. They beat Americans Dick Norris Williams, a former singles champion himself, and Watson Washburn 3-6 6-2 6-3 5-7 6-2. Tilden had beaten Norton in the singles semifinals in straight sets, but the South African had the satisfaction of beating Norris Williams in the quarterfinals.

1977 — What became the Cape Town Cycle Tour kicks off with the Big Ride-In, where participants rode into the city centre from five venues — Melkbosstrand, Bellville, Mitchell’s Plain, Muizenberg and Hout Bay. The event was aimed as a demonstration for safe cycling conditions.

1984 — Clive Rice wins the inaugural competition to determine the best all-rounder, beating off Kapil Dev of India, England’s Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee of New Zealand and West Indian Malcolm Marshall at Taunton. Each player batted for 16 overs and bowled four overs at each participant, with Rice amassing 511 points to take the £6,000 first prize as well as £1,000 as best batsman. He scored 73 without being dismissed and took seven wickets, including a hat-trick dismissal of Marshall. Rice won the competition another two times. Dev was second on 117 points. Rice was the only competitor without Test experience, having been barred because of anti-Apartheid sanctions.

1993 — Daryll Cullinan, resuming on 85, scores 102 to push South Africa to a first-innings 316 in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

2006 — Boeta Dippenaar strikes an unbeaten 85 to guide the Proteas to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Bloemfontein. South Africa reached the required 202 target in the 44th over.

2007 — The Proteas, needing 145, beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a World T20 match in Cape Town. Graeme Smith and Albie Morkel each scored 41 and Shaun Pollock took 3/40, with Morne Morkel claiming 2/21 and Vernon Philander 2/23.

2009 — Veteran Simphiwe Nonqayi, fighting under the ring name the Golden Master, produces a stunning upset as he outpoints Mexican warrior Jorge Arce in Mexico to lift the vacant IBF junior-bantamweight crown. Nonqayi, 37 at the time, would never win a fight again, drawing in his next bout and later being stopped by Arce in a rematch.

2012 — The All Blacks beat the Springboks 21-11 in a Tri-Nations match in Dunedin. Bryan Habana scored South Africa’s only try.

2013 — Mignon du Preez scores 52 to lift the South African women to 109/4 on their way to beating Bangladesh by three runs in the third and final T20 in Potchefstroom to take the series 3-0.

2018 — Aphiwe Dyantyi scores two tries as the Springboks beat New Zealand 36-34 in a Rugby Championship match in Wellington. It was South Africa’s first victory in New Zealand since 2009. The home side won the try count 6-5, but flyhalf Handrè Pollard made the difference with four conversions and a single penalty. South Africa, trailing 0-12 midway through the opening half, were up 31-17 soon after halftime. New Zealand, trailing 24-36 with 24 minutes remaining, scored two tries, but flyhalf Beauden Barrett failed to convert either of them.

2023 — Heinrich Klaasen scores 174 from 83 balls to lift the Proteas to 416/5 before South Africa bowl out Australia for 252 to win the fourth ODI at Centurion by 164 runs and draw level in the five-match series at 2-2.