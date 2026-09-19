Downs closer to PSG clash

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Africa has already been conquered, and now South African team Mamelodi Sundowns have set their sights on the global Fifa stage.

The Chloorkop outtif issued a powerful message in another strong home performance to claim the considerable scalp of the big-spending Saudi Arabian side 2-1 during their Fifa Intercontinental Cup at a packed and bouncing Loftus yesterday afternoon.

Sundowns lifted the African-Asian-Pacific Cup trophy and they have booked a place in the next round, where they’ll face the winner of the Derby of the Americas between Mexico’s Toluca and the winner of the Copa Libertadores.

If they get through their next match, Downs will compete for the title with European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final to be played later in the year, in what will be a monumental occasion for the club.

Wild celebrations said it all after the final whistle, but it is not the first time Sundowns have made a nuisance of themselves on the global stage. They featured in the Fifa Club World Cup last year, where they received plenty of plaudits.

Inspired by Santos

After significantly raising the tempo in the second half and benefiting from their vast Champions League experience, Sundowns were inspired by Nuno Santos, whose brace put them over the line.

It was a commendable team effort, but Santos, debutant Thabang Matuludi, Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokoena stood head and shoulders above the rest in this important victory for the club.

It is also a significant box ticked for coach Miguel Cardoso, who has a complicated relationship with Sundowns supporters. He made some surprising choices in his starting line-up, giving Bafana Bafana defender Matuludi his debut barely two weeks after signing him from Polokwane City. It proved to be a tactical masterpiece.

Matuludi, who had not played competitively since the end of last season because he was unused at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, was employed at right-back, and he returned with an assist.

In one of those desperate attempts to clear the danger at the back, Kekana hurt himself around the hour mark and was wobbled off the field to be replaced by Khoza

The defence was completed by Grant Kekana, Khulumani Ndamane and Aubrey Modiba, while the experienced Thapelo Morena was employed in an the attacking role.

Cardoso showed confidence in Santos in his first start of the season in the midfield, and he repaid the trust with the man-of-the-match performance after a blinder where he played with Mokoena and Marcelo Allende in the midfield.

The coach surprisingly left Fawaaz Basadien, Malibongwe Khoza, Siyanda Ndlovu and Cassius Mailula on the bench, despite having been early-season livewires for the Brazilians.

Some proven players

Al Alhi came to South Africa with some proven players and international players like Edouard Mendy, Merih Demiral, Francisco Trincão and Ivan Toney. But the Asian champions also arrived with questions about consistency because, over the past six matches, they suffered three losses and one draw and managed only two wins.

This has left them languishing in the middle of the Saudi Pro League.

It is in contrast to the impressive run of Sundowns in all competitions, who won five and drew one during this period to move to the top of the log and secured a place in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates next month.

Al-Ahli coach Marino Pušić went with his trust and trusted 4-2-3-1 formation, with Trincão, Eduard Spertsyan and Firas Al Buraikan supporting lone striker Toney, who was handled by Kekana, Ndamane and later Khoza.

Sundowns went ahead after 17 minutes when Santos beat defender Valentin Atangana in the air to connect with a telling cross from Mokoena and beat Mendy between the poles.

The lead did not last long, though, as Faras Albrikan forced Williams to push the ball into his own net after his defence was found napping to allow the visitors to silence the crowd.

Notable moment

The last notable moment of the first half came shortly before the whistle, when Trincão’s close-range header was saved by Williams, who earlier received medical attention after a whack on the head.

Al-Ahli came back the stronger in the second half as they forced Sundowns into numerous glaring mistakes, but their attackers, Trincão, Spertsyan and Al Buraikan, could not punish Sundowns.

In one of those desperate attempts to clear the danger at the back, Kekana hurt himself around the hour mark and was wobbled off the field to be replaced by Khoza.

Sundowns nearly regained the lead after 65 minutes when Ndamane’s close-range effort flew over the crossbar after he connected with a free kick from Modiba.

The hosts had a good spell after the 70th minute, where they put Al-Ahli under pressure, with Mokoena, Allende and Santos controlling the tempo of the match and Matthews, Matuludi and Modiba creating problems on the sides.

Sundowns pulled away after 78 minutes when Matuludi delivered a pinpoint cross to Santos, who connected with a bullet header to give Mendy no chance, and they held on to register this victory, significantly boosting their reputation in world football.

There was a lively atmosphere before the game with South African 100m star runner Akani Simbine presenting the trophy and popular musician Sjava performing some of his hit songs.

Scorers

Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 2: Nuno Santos (17th, 80th)

Al-Ahli (1) 1 ​: Williams OG (19th)