BLAST FROM THE PAST | Brad Binder wins Moto2 race at Aragon motorcycle grand prix

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Brad Binder wins the Moto2 race at the Aragon motorcycle grand prix in Spain in 2019.

1990 — Dingaan Thobela wins the first of his three world titles when he scores a split decision victory over Mexico’s Mauricio Aceves to lift the WBO lightweight crown in Brownsville, Texas.

1998 — Hawk Makepula wins the vacant marginal WBU junior-flyweight title on a fifth-round technical decision over Rafael Torres of the Dominican Republic in New York.

2002 — Jessica Steck and American partner Samantha Reeves win the Challenge Bell women’s doubles title in Quebec City.

2007 — A largely second-string Springbok team deliver a sloppy performance as they struggle to beat Tonga 30-25 in a World Cup group match in Lens, France. Ruan Pienaar, playing at fullback, scored two tries for South Africa, with loose forwards Bobby Skinstad and Juan Smith going over for the other two. Tonga scored three tries.

2009 — Graeme Smith top-scores with 58 off 44 balls, but the Proteas lose their opening ICC Champions Trophy match to Sri Lanka by 55 runs on Duckworth/Lewis. South Africa had needed 262 from 37.4 overs.

2011 — The Springboks score 12 tries as they annihilate neighbours Namibia 87-0 in a World Cup group match in North Shore City. Wingers Gio Aplon and Francois Hougaard and replacement centre Juan de Jongh scored two tries each. Bryan Habana also scored that day, dotting down for his 39th try to become the top Test try-scorer of all time, overtaking Joost van der Westhuizen.

2012 — AB de Villiers hits 30 off 13 balls as the Proteas beat hosts Sri Lanka by 32 runs in a rain-shortened World T20 match in Hambantota. South Africa scored 78/4 in their seven overs.

2013 — Captain Mignon du Preez scores an unbeaten 100 and Lizelle Lee 71 as the South African women, totalling 237/4, beat Bangladesh by 95 runs in the second ODI at the Wanderers for a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

2018 — Captain Dane van Niekerk scores 77 and Laura Wolvaardt 54 as the South African women, chasing 293 for victory, are bowled out for 177 to lose the final third ODI by 115 runs to share the three-match series 1-1. Marizanne Kapp took 4/55.

2019 — Quinton de Kock scores 79 from 52 balls to lead the Proteas to a nine-wicket win over India in the final third T20 in Bengaluru to tie the series 1-1. Kagiso Rabada took 3/39, including the key scalp of Virat Kohli, and Beuran Hendricks 2/14 and Bjorn Fortuin 2/19 to restrict the hosts to 134/9.

2019 — Brad Binder wins the Moto2 race at the Aragon motorcycle grand prix in Spain.

2019 — Former road cyclist Robyn de Groot, 36 at the time, finishes strongly to take the elite women’s bronze at the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships at Grächen in Switzerland, completing the 70km course that featured 3,500m of climbing in 3hr 59min 49sec, 2min 40sec behind French winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

2024 — Aiden Markram scores an unbeaten 69 as the Proteas, needing 170 to win, bounce back to claim a seven-wicket consolation victory over Afghanistan in the final third ODI in Sharjah.

2024 — Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly take silver in the women’s K2 at the ICF canoe marathon world championships in Metkovic, Croatia, completing the 26.2km course in 1hr 53min 33.16sec.

2025 — Laura Wolvaardt’s 28 is the highest score as the South African women are bowled out for 115 on their way to losing the final third ODI against Pakistan in Lahore by six wickets. The visitors won the series 2-1.