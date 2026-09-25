Mapimpi’s Swallows RFC celebrate 115-year legacy as ‘factory of black Springboks’

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Swallows and Old Boys clash in the Border Super League at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, KuGompo City, in May.

There is a Latin phrase, Pari passu, meaning equal footing or moving together in equal step. The words are found on the crest of Swallows Rugby Football Club’s badge and were adopted by its founding fathers in 1911.

Their vision was to see the club grow over the years and be among the best in terms of rugby development — not only of Xhosa people’s rugby but also of the broader black sporting experience in the region and beyond.

While clubs came and went in the Border region over the past century or so, Swallows stood resolute, in honour of the words of those who founded it.

In the Eastern Cape — in fact, South Africa — it is among a few clubs that survived both World War 1 and World War 2, forced removals from East Bank in Port Alfred, where the club is said to have originated, to Mdantsane in KuGompo City (then East London) in the early 1960s, and the whole period of apartheid with its oppression and segregation in rugby.

“We are older than the oldest political party, the ANC,” the club’s president, Zuko Matyeshana, said.

It should be a big event because of what the club has done for the region. — Swallows RFC president Zuko Matyeshana

Their prescience after 115 years, it is safe to say, has been attained. During the apartheid era, the club was the factory of black Springboks and, even post-apartheid, fulfilled the same role.

Makazole Mapimpi is the most recent notable on that long list, which also includes legends Preston Vuyisile “PV” Maneli, Thandi August, Thobile Mtya and Patsa Matyeshana, to name a few. Border Bulldogs head coach Dumisani Mhani was also part of the Swallows’ ranks.

Adding to the moniker of being a factory for the best players, they have dominated club rugby circles in terms of silverware.

From league and tournament titles in the Border to the Eastern Cape Super 14 accolade, they have conquered.

To this day, Swallows, together with another dinosaur of club rugby in the Border, Old Selbornians, are the only teams to have made it to the semifinals of the Gold Cup.

The rugby fraternity will tell you that this is not a “Mickey Mouse” feat — it is a tall mountain to climb, as the Gold Cup is South Africa’s biggest and toughest club competition.

From the Border Bulldogs to SAU20, SA A, Springboks in the apartheid and post, the club has done immense work in producing players. — Zuko Matyeshana

To celebrate those achievements over the years, those who have contributed immensely to the club will gather with the community of Mdantsane, which Matyeshana said played a huge role in its long existence.

The club will host a rugby tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the NU1 Mdantsane field featuring the crème de la crème of the region’s clubs.

By Thursday, Breakers, Moonlight, Fort Beaufort United, Sibanye, Black Eagles, Cape Aloes, Lukhanyisa, Winter Rose, Hurricanes, Imidushane, Red Fire, Wallabies, WSU All Blacks and Swallows Mooiplaas were clubs that had confirmed their participation.

“The preparations for the event are going well, the clubs have confirmed they are coming,” Matyeshana said. “It should be a big event because of what the club has done for the region.

“From the Border Bulldogs to SAU20, SA A, Springboks in the apartheid and post, the club has done immense work in producing players.

“Every time there’s an event celebrating the club we always get good attendance,” he said.

Daily Dispatch