Biography proved cathartic for Steven Kitshoff

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Steven Kitshoff was frequently in the thick of the action, like during the 2023 World Cup quarterfinal against France.

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Former Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff was famous for his immense scrumming power and his infectiously friendly smile, but behind those was a constant stress about life after rugby.

“You hear horror stories of guys retiring and ending up with nothing or losing all their money, and it was a real fear,” he told the Sunday Times in Johannesburg this week, while on tour to promote his biography, Kitsie: Memoir of a Bomb-Squad Bok.

“It was like proper sleepless nights, thinking: ‘How do I look after my family? How do I look after my parents?’ We all know rugby is a very short-term career.”

And fate played its cruel card when Kitshoff suffered a serious neck injury during a Currie Cup match in Kimberley in 2024. He did see out the match but knew something was wrong. The prognosis confirmed his worst fears — his career was over, but then doors he had already started creating began to open.

“As I went through that retirement phase and started building these things outside of the game that actually gave me a lot of excitement and really made me look forward to the weekend and doing a SuperSport gig or doing a talk or doing something within the beer space.”

I’m actually sleeping better now that I’m out of rugby because I know what my future is looking like — Steven Kitshoff, former Bok prop

Kitshoff’s business interests include micro-loans for salaried workers, and the Bomb Squad brand, which he and hooker Malcolm Marx started with a beer and has since grown to include Pick ’n Pay meat products, as well as products through the Pro Shop and Mr Price Sport.

“I phoned my [wife Aimee] last night and said: ‘I’m actually sleeping better now that I’m out of rugby because I know what my future is looking like and I’ve been planning for my future.’ While I was playing rugby, I had sleepless nights.”

FOMO on various levels

In the book, Kitshoff goes into detail about coming to terms with his career being over, but he admitted that he still gets FOMO on various levels.

“The thing I miss most about rugby is the team environment, being involved with the Springboks, being in those team meetings, preparing for something big, and] looking forward to big tournaments.

“That’s the thing that you miss the most and that creates a lot of excitement and memories — being on tour and being with your mates. I don’t miss the physical playing side; like, I don’t think I would be able to survive a Sunday morning with a sore body anymore. But getting over it was a process; writing the book was part of the process.”

I wasn’t 100% convinced about it [writing a book], but as I thought about it, I started realising there were opportunities to talk about all the lessons, and the main reason for me to write the book was to pass on the lessons I’ve learned from rugby

The book offers a glimpse into Kitshoff’s life as well as the workings of coach Rassie Erasmus’s Springbok machine, along with some amusing and insightful anecdotes.

Yet Kitshoff said he wasn’t immediately sold on the idea when it was first put to him by established author Michael Vlismas, who has produced yet another easy read.

“I wasn’t 100% convinced about it [writing a book], but as I thought about it, I started realising there were opportunities to talk about all the lessons, and the main reason for me to write the book was to pass on the lessons I’ve learned from rugby,” he said, adding that it became cathartic.

Focusing on next 15 years

“As we were going through this entire process, it was actually quite a nice way for me to end that chapter in my life … I’ve gone through all the memories, all the heartaches, all the good times, celebrations... and now I’m focusing on what I have to do next for the next 10 or 15 years.”

Kitshoff was a mainstay of the Springbok team, yet there was a time when he missed selection for the 2015 World Cup, with national coach Heyneke Meyer telling him he didn’t fit the Springbok mould.

That sparked Kitshoff and Aimee to move to Bordeaux, where they had planned to stay for a long time. Naturally, they adopted a cat, but in 2016 he was invited back to the Stormers and the Springboks by Allister Coetzee.

The book doesn’t say what happened to the cat. “We couldn’t just leave the cat and so we bought her a passport, we got it on a plane, we flew it back,” he said.

My neck [injury] was years and years of scrummaging and lots of hits and contact and being in tough positions that it just failed towards the end of it

The cat initially went to stay with Aimee’s parents on their Hopefield farm. “When we finally got back into South Africa, we wanted to take the cat back ,and my mother-in-law said: ‘No way, this cat’s not leaving. This cat’s part of the family, gets along with the dogs, gets along with the other cats.’

“That was the end of it, so we’ve got visiting rights every now and then. That cat’s living her best life.”

Kitshoff was a teenager when he was drafted into the Stormers set-up, but he had to go for special neck-strength tests before he was allowed to play.

In the end it was his neck that gave way, but he saw no irony in that. “My neck [injury] was years and years of scrummaging and lots of hits and contact and being in tough positions that it just failed towards the end of it.”