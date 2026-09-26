Teenager stars as Tatjana scratches from her ‘old’ favourite event

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Tatjana Smith dominated the women's breaststroke at the South African short-course championships in Pietermaritzburg this week. Picture:

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Teenager Armand Landmann delivered the star power yesterday as he cracked a world championship A qualifying time at the national short-course gala in Pietermaritzburg, achieving the feat in a time trial.

Tatjana Smith had stolen the headlines on the opening two days, delivering times in the 50m and 100m breaststroke races, which will now be the focus of her comeback.

The 29-year-old underlined her decision to move away from the 200m, previously her premier event in which she won gold at the 2020 Olympics and 2023 world championships, by scratching from that event after the morning heats.

Smith’s 2min 23.27sec effort in the 200m in the morning would have won the evening final by nearly five seconds, although she would have needed to improve by more than a second to secure a berth at the global gala in Beijing from December 1-6.

Even so, her 29.50 personal best in the 50m on Thursday and 1:04.00 in the 100m on Friday qualified her for what would be her first world championship in a 25-metre pool.

I was really hungry for the race and I was super excited coming into the time trial

Landmann took advantage of the chance to try for a qualifying time in the men’s 50m freestyle yesterday morning, after winning the final on Friday night in 21.39.

The A entry standard is 21.19.

Swimming by himself, he made no mistake, as he touched in 21.05 to join Chad le Clos in third place on the all-time South African list, behind Roland Schoeman (20.30) and Brad Tandy (20.94).

“I was really hungry for the race and I was super excited coming into the time trial because I knew in the final I made a few mistakes I could fix and I’m glad I got the opportunity to do the time trial and fix those little things,” said the 18-year-old, who grew up in Bethlehem but is heading to university in the US.

“I hit the wave on the tumble [in the final] — and I breathed four times in the 25m coming back and that’s really bad,” he said.

Landmann, who boxed as an amateur for a few years and still incorporates some of that training for his swimming, said he was eager to take aim at the junior world record, which sits at 20.81.

The only South African age-group world record-holder at the moment is breaststroker Chris Smith, who with veteran Michael Houlie also achieved A qualifying times in Pietermaritzburg.