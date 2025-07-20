SA’s G20 presidency can reframe global finance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When South Africa assumed the G20 presidency from Brazil, we inherited both a responsibility and a rare opportunity. The task was not only to maintain the momentum generated under Brazil’s leadership but also to inject the G20 agenda with distinctly African perspectives — reflecting our continent’s priorities, challenges and vast potential.

As Business 20 (B20), we are determined to make this year’s G20 a truly African moment — not in isolation, but in partnership with the rest of the global community. This requires striking a careful balance: ensuring Africa’s voice is amplified while continuing to build consensus among all G20 members.

From the outset, we have focused on outcomes that matter. Our mission was to generate practical, implementable recommendations — not just another set of pages for a report, but ideas that spark meaningful, long-term impact. And not just in Africa, but across the global South and beyond.

To that end, the B20 finance and infrastructure taskforce undertook a process that was both inclusive and robust.

The taskforce brought together representatives from across Africa’s diverse economic regions, and drew participation from 10 co-chairs representing different global regions, supported by more than 150 taskforce members. These experts and technocrats with deep experience in finance and infrastructure helped shape a collaborative, action-oriented agenda.

At the core of our work lies a fundamental truth: the challenges of finance and infrastructure are not exclusive to Africa, they are shared by many economies. However, Africa’s need is arguably the most urgent. Transforming the continent demands bold investment in foundational infrastructure such as power, ports, rail, roads, and digital connectivity. These are not luxuries. They are prerequisites for intra-African trade, integration into global markets, and sustained economic growth.

The African Development Bank estimates that to close the continent’s infrastructure gap, Africa needs to invest more than R3-trillion ($170bn) annually. This figure represents far more than a financial challenge; it is a call for unprecedented collaboration. Because in Africa, partnership isn’t optional, it is the foundation for any meaningful progress.

Africa is a region of immense potential. The AU’s Agenda 2063 — “The Africa We Want” — outlines a vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated continent. A central pillar of that vision is Africa’s youth. By 2030, Africans will make up 42% of the global youth population. Their dynamism and creativity will be critical in building new industries and solving age-old problems.

The continent also holds more than 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, a remarkable resource that could enable Africa to become food secure and a net food exporter. With agriculture already being Africa’s largest employer, the opportunities for growth and food resilience are enormous.

Added to this are the continent’s critical mineral reserves such as copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and rare earth elements that are essential to the future of green energy, electric vehicles, and digital infrastructure. Yet, these resources remain underutilised due to gaps in infrastructure and market access.

To unlock these opportunities, we must rethink project development and de-risk investment in Africa through more sophisticated, commercially viable financing models. Too often, Africa is seen as high-risk. But that perception is frequently overstated — and sometimes simply wrong. We must correct this narrative, not only with facts, but through successful execution of real projects.

Infrastructure isn’t only about building roads and rail. It is also about connecting people to opportunity. The African Continental Free Trade Area is the most ambitious integration effort in our history. By reducing tariffs and trade barriers, the free trade deal could increase Africa’s income by R8.1-trillion by 2035, but it will only succeed if we invest in the physical and other infrastructure that support trade and innovation.

Of course, we cannot ignore the hard truths. There are real constraints — from inconsistent regulatory frameworks and limited project pipelines to capital flow challenges and fragmented execution capacity. Overcoming these requires stronger co-ordination between governments, investors, and multilaterals. It demands both political will and private sector leadership.

This is the context in which our B20 taskforce has operated. Our recommendations are underpinned by the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and long-term impact. These are not short-term fixes, they are a blueprint for building resilient systems that work for everyone. We have already started engaging stakeholders from policymakers to civil society to champion and implement these proposals.

But the work cannot end when South Africa’s G20 presidency concludes. In fact, this is just the beginning. Our objective is to embed these ideas within the broader ecosystem of global development so that long after the summit ends, their momentum continues.

Africa is ready to lead — not only in its own development but as a contributor to solving the world’s most pressing challenges. With the right investment, the right partnerships, and the right vision, Africa can deliver solutions that benefit the global economy.

This is Africa’s infrastructure moment and South Africa’s presidency is a rare chance to recast the continent’s role in the world. We must seize it with clarity, courage, and conviction.

• Fuzile is CEO Africa Regions at Standard Bank Group, and deputy chair of the B20 Finance and Infrastructure Task Force