Where amadoda meet Almodóvar

Athi-Patra Ruga came strutting into my consciousness on a pair of bright red high heels, pink tights and an eruption of balloons from the waist up. This surreal vision was entitled The Future White Women of Azania.

Naturally, I paid attention, feeling I was being summoned to do some serious introspection as the balloons popped and some of the easily digested ideas about our identities as post-apartheid South Africans went the way of the deflated balloons. He has been playing this role with my easy conclusions and pat ideas about South Africa, and my role in it, ever since.

It is Open City in Johannesburg. FNB Art Joburg and Brand South Africa have joined forces to activate the city, bracketing the annual efflorescence of the art fair at the Sandton Convention Centre — last day today, 10am-5pm.

It feels like 16 days of open source cultural coding for rewirement — like a spring cleaning for the spirit. I am getting a brisk feather dusting of my becalmed winter brain over the marvellously satisfying BGR burgers and chips from next door, as Athi and I take a quick lunch break before the opening of his exhibition at Banele Khoza’s BKhz gallery at the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank.

He has just added the finishing touches to a chalk drawing of a spectacular warrior figure on an Yves Klein electrifying blue wall. A gigantic tapestry of a version of this warrior is waiting on its side to be hung, and the masterful paintings making up the Amadoda on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown show are lined up along the walls like a fever dream of reimagined warriors — in plumage and military regalia in fantastical lands, at once familiar but also generated in his fertile imagination.

“The title of the work [amadoda being men in isiZulu] is inspired by Pedro Almodóvar’s Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” Athi tells me. “I changed it and personalised it myself, but the nervous breakdown is there, because the frontier is a space in which old ideas get broken up and new possibilities are made.

“That new possibility then leads me to a space of surrealism or fantasy, and I think that’s where it’s at; like, who would have a boa made of rats?,” he says, pointing to a warrior draped in a boa made of rats. “It’s sort of like something that he could be imagining, or you are seeing it and he’s not seeing it.”

Athi has deep roots in the Eastern Cape. He was born in Mthatha and has returned to live full time in Hogsback. “So beginning of 2020, Mali [Malibongwe Tyilo] and I decided to move to the Eastern Cape. I needed peace of mind and less anxiety. I was kind of getting over Cape Town after 12 years. So my partner — my husband now — and I decided to move to a place we’ve loved since childhood.

“It’s a mountain village that was established by the Scottish Missionary Society, and Tolkien is said to have been inspired by it when he was writing The Lord of the Rings. This is a perfect space for me because it’s imaginative, and when you are imaginative in that space it doesn’t just become about fantasy. You are faced with the historical realities and how they manifest, and I’m fascinated by the history of the Eastern Cape. Its movements, its frontiers, collaborations and conflicts, and how me, living there, having to reclaim this space again, can track a line in histories of masculinity, how we become a new nation. In the Eastern Cape we get offered so much information.”

We discuss the inherent frontiers of the Eastern Cape. “It is so core to the formation of South Africa, because first the Dutch come in, then the English come in. But also pre-that, the Portuguese travellers who got crushed in Pondoland and became the Molo people. So I’m fascinated by how in this world there isn’t just a simple this and that.

“I love this rich space of paradox. And I think that the landscape, its history, has been so rich to me that it’s materialising so much in my work. But it’s also so beautiful. The beauty for me has this vibration. Looking at a beautiful landscape, you then think of what happened there.”

Athi points to a painting of a warrior who is an embodiment of the great exodus of the Vhembu people over the Kei River in 1835. “It’s a redefining moment to the make-up of the populations of South Africa; they cross from what was the Transkei to the Ciskei. And there were lots of gentlemen who would wear these army uniforms.

“He becomes part of an army of black people in the colonial wars against the Xhosa people. So, basically, he becomes a paradox of richness for artists. But also, if you look at his body, he’s wearing a hand-me-down uniform from the Crimean War.”

But the character Athi most resonates with is the clown. “He’s called the Clown of Fort Glamorgan. It’s a fort in East London where I went to school. I would see it and think of a clown being in a fort. I think, once again, it’s me trying to sophisticate or maybe create a front, a way in which the audience can enter into such a tough subject, by creating a clown. Everyone can layer themselves into a clown, the trickster, which I feel like I am, with my performativity and all that.”

His life has taken on a wonderful rural rhythm with a strong focus on gardening, which has become a passion, while also preparing for his first institutional show in New York and a museum show in Germany, which is a conversation with Irma Stern, “which is one of the things you’ll see in the work as well. I always somehow pay respect to the beautiful, rich lineage we have as artists, as black artists, as queer, femme artists in this country, if we look hard enough.”

“I think that also in South Africa, because we’re such a new country, we like thinking that everything is new. But sometimes saying something is new is cutting the lineage. And I’m fascinated at how passing down is a way of keeping that lineage strong. Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu [a person is a person through other people], as Brenda sang.”