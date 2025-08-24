Tackling tariffs requires bold, co-ordinated action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African farmers are likely to bear a particularly heavy tariffs burden, say the writers. File photo.

South Africa is at a crossroads that could significantly shape its economic future. The trade measures imposed by the US are more than just figures on a spreadsheet — they represent a direct threat to jobs, livelihoods and the country’s overall prosperity. In the words of Winston Churchill, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”. The time to act is now.

But first, it’s crucial to understand the recent history of US tariff actions. Starting in April this year, the Trump administration made broad changes to US trade policy, affecting long-standing economic relationships worldwide, including those with South Africa. What began as a universal 10% tariff rapidly escalated into a crushing 30 tariff on local goods entering US markets — among the highest rates imposed on any country.

To understand the implications, imagine trying to sell a R100 product in the US — with competitors paying R10 in tariffs while South African exporters must pay R30. This scenario risks economic strangulation, pricing South African goods out of US markets. The damage extends beyond these tariffs.

South African farmers are likely to bear a particularly heavy burden. Wine producers in the Western Cape, citrus growers in Limpopo and agricultural co-operatives nationwide will lose access to premium US markets worth billions of rand a year.

The African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) — which allowed many South African products to enter the US duty-free for decades — has been effectively nullified. With Agoa expiring next month, renewal appears unlikely. Further, the US has suspended Pepfar — the (US) president’s emergency plan for Aids relief — which saves thousands of South African lives each year.

These actions reflect what international trade experts call “old-style protectionism” . Unlike targeted disputes over specific industries, these comprehensive barriers affect almost every sector of the South African economy — automobiles, agriculture, processed foods, chemicals, metals and textiles, among other sectors, all face the same bleak fate.

South Africans may experience a wide range of effects from the tariffs imposed by the US. Such trade barriers result in immediate hardship through economic deprivation for working families. Factory workers may experience mass layoffs in auto hubs such as Gqeberha and Pretoria as export orders disappear . Research shows that when companies lose big export markets, the effects cascade through entire supply networks — affecting not just direct exporters but also suppliers, logistics companies and service providers.

South African farmers are likely to bear a particularly heavy burden. Wine producers in the Western Cape, citrus growers in Limpopo and agricultural co-operatives nationwide will lose access to premium US markets worth billions of rand a year.

These aren’t abstract economic permutations; they represent rural communities where farming provides employment for thousands of families (think Venda and surrounding communities). However, it is the manufacturing sector that faces a cruel double blow. These tariffs would make South African exports uncompetitive in the US, and likely increase costs for US machinery and components that South African factories need.

A textile manufacturer in KwaZulu-Natal, for instance, loses US customers, while paying more for cotton and equipment from that country. This combination of lost revenue and higher costs threatens to accelerate job losses in communities struggling with unemployment.

Beyond direct trade effects, these tensions jeopardise the foreign investment flows that are essential for job creation. Historically, 75% of foreign investment in South Africa comes from the US, the UK, and EU countries. As diplomatic relations deteriorate, this capital seeks more stable destinations, leaving South African workers with fewer opportunities and lower wages.

The South African government must act decisively on three fronts, replacing reactive diplomacy with proactive economic statecraft. Here are three basic strategies in that regard:

Diplomacy, diplomacy, diplomacy

Government must urgently repair its relationships with traditional partners through principled yet pragmatic engagement. Its foreign policy must address legitimate US concerns about South African foreign policy positions — particularly regarding Russia and Iran — while maintaining sovereignty and core values. The stance on Palestine, for instance, reflects moral principle, but the approach to sanctioned regimes requires careful reconsideration of costs vs benefits.

In its ongoing high-level economic engagements with Washington, the Ramaphosa administration should emphasise how a prosperous South Africa serves broader US strategic interests in containing Chinese influence across the African continent. Rather than simply requesting trade favours, they should frame the SA-US economic partnership as essential for regional stability that champions American long-term interests.

Economic diversification

It is imperative that the South African government accelerates its efforts to diversify the economy. While China presents opportunities as a trading partner, the focus should be on serving South African socioeconomic development goals, not just importing Chinese goods. South Africa’s geographic advantages — such as its expansive coastline and easy access to other markets — should be leveraged to boost trade with other African countries.

The establishment of targeted public-private partnerships, modelled on international best practice, is crucial. Just as regions in the US have used infrastructure partnerships to attract investment, South Africa should revamp its special economic zones to bolster streamlined regulations, reliable electricity, and skills training for investors committed to technology transfer and local value addition.

Important sectors should include renewable energy manufacturing, digital technologies and advanced manufacturing, where South Africa enjoys competitive advantages. The government should guarantee policy certainty, make infrastructure investments and advance skill development, while enforcing technology transfer and local workforce hiring from foreign companies.

Structural reforms

The South African government must urgently address the domestic vulnerabilities that make the country susceptible to economic coercion. The electricity crisis, regulatory inefficiencies and skills shortages are not a result of US tariffs, but they do make the country vulnerable to such measures. Immediate measures to resolve load-shedding through private sector participation in electricity generation should be accelerated.

Business regulations requiring investors to navigate bureaucratic mazes spanning multiple government departments should be streamlined. Skills development programmes aligned with emerging economic opportunities should replace outdated industrial models. The Ramaphosa government must recognise that economic sovereignty requires economic competitiveness. Countries with efficient institutions and competitive economic structures are better equipped to weather external shocks than those dependent on political relationships for market access.

The choice before South African leadership is stark: allow these tariffs to accelerate economic decline through passive resistance, or use this crisis to catalyse the structural transformation the country desperately needs. Half-measures and rhetorical responses will fail South Africans. Only bold, co-ordinated action across diplomatic, economic and reform frontiers can secure prosperity and ensure the country thrives as a competitive, diversified economy. What is needed is the political will to do so.

• Joyendu (Joy) Bhadury is a professor and dean of the Bryan School of Business and Economics at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, US.

• Chengedzai Mafini is a professor and executive dean of the faculty of management sciences at Vaal University of Technology, South Africa.

For opinion and analysis consideration, e-mail Opinions@timeslive.co.za