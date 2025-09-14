Trump’s G20 absence is a relief; we’ll have to take our chance with Vance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Donald Trump’s decision to send his vice-president, JD Vance, to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November seems a sensible compromise that should suit all concerned.

At least we’ve been spared the spectacle of Trump strutting around like a peacock and everybody else, while just about crawling on their bellies, hanging on his every word and nodding vigorously as though they’re able to make sense of the prattle dribbling from his mouth.

Trump would have turned the G20 into a G1. He’s not in the business of sharing the limelight with anybody.

Thankfully, that circus is not coming to town. Some semblance of civility will hopefully prevail. President Cyril Ramaphosa should heave a sigh of relief. Trump won’t be here to pick on our beloved potholes; our sick and tired residents trudging the streets, buckets in hand, in search of a drop of water; or our multitasking beggars directing traffic while traffic cops cruise past as if it’s none of their business.

Ramaphosa could also have had to tell the story of how his party has, in no time, been successful in turning Johannesburg — the city centre for now — into a squalid slum. A world-class African city, they call it. Some people have a sense of humour.

But there are also some regrets in Trump not turning up. For instance, he would have had the opportunity to properly check out the terrible genocide happening here, and thus alert us to the gruesome atrocities that are being perpetrated in our name. He would have listened, with the sort of empathy that he doesn’t normally show in public, to the heart-rending stories of the survivors of the genocide, and accept in person their heartfelt gratitude for highlighting their plight to the wider world. One man put it perfectly: messiahs don’t drop from the sky.

With so many weighty issues demanding his attention, it’s arguable whether Trump would have had the time or patience to listen to the hot air from the podium. He gets bored very quickly. Vance, though, is not much of an improvement. He’s a silkier version of his boss, but as obnoxious. It’s an impressive collection of prejudices that they have in abundance — crude, crass, sexist, racist, homophobic, xenophobic and big on guns. That’s the sum total of the MAGA credo — a modern version of the Klan, without the hoods.

Vance, 41, is an interesting character. Like many right-wingers now peopling Trumpworld, he’s a consummate political chameleon. They detested Trump before they shamelessly and wholeheartedly embraced him. Trump had ignored the party and cornered the market, as it were, and the politicians had no alternative but to follow. It’s a simple lesson that Ramaphosa has so lamentably failed to grasp. Instead of siding with the people, he chose the party and the looters. And the masses, assailed by the stench, have sensibly kept their distance — and their votes.

Trump never gave tuppence about the party, and the likes of Vance came running after him. For Vance, though, it seems to be more than just his politics that lacked an anchor. He oddly changed his name several times. He was born James Donald Bowman, then went by James David Hamel before he became JD Vance — quite a metamorphosis. His politics seem to have evolved in tandem. When Trump first ran for president in 2016, Vance called him “reprehensible” and described himself as a “never-Trump guy”.

If Vance’s motorcade were to hit a pothole or the lights go off during his speech, we won’t hear the end of it. It’d simply fit into the usual narrative

But when Vance ran for the US Senate six years later, he was encouraged to apologise, probably by his benefactor Peter Thiel, the South African-Namibian-American venture capitalist who’s also a huge contributor to the Trump campaign. Since then only manna has come his way. He’s turned out to be a loyal deputy, if a tad too eager to impress his boss, exemplified by that unseemly meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House where he and Trump hectored and lectured the Ukrainian president.

But Vance showing up at the summit is something of a climbdown by the Americans. Trump had indicated from the beginning that he would not attend a G20 summit in South Africa, where “bad things” are happening. The US secretary of state, the spineless Marco Rubio — Little Marco, Trump used to call him — announced on social media early this year that he wouldn’t attend the foreign ministers’ meeting because “South Africa is doing very bad things” — a shameless regurgitation of his boss’s ignorant and infantile statement.

South Africa will be thrilled to see the second-highest US official in attendance in the midst of such acrimony between the two countries. But one swallow doesn’t make a summer. Vance coming doesn’t change anything. It won’t lead to a thawing of relations, and he’s unlikely to deviate from the script. He will, after all, be mindful of the audience of one. Trump doesn’t take kindly to being disobeyed.

Perhaps the government can hope to establish some sort of rapport with him so that he could look kindly on us should he become president. But US vice-presidents have a poor record of winning the top job. Thabo Mbeki took the trouble of travelling to Texas to meet George W Bush before the 2002 presidential elections, and that initial contact led to a fruitful relationship between the two presidents despite their ideological differences. I’m not sure the current lot is as insightful.

South Africa had better put its best foot forward. There’s so much riding on this relationship. For instance, if Vance’s motorcade were to hit a pothole or the lights go off during his speech, we won’t hear the end of it. It’d simply fit into the usual narrative and Vance would have something more tangible — and plausible — to take back home. Any minor slight or infraction would then be minutely parsed, magnified and used as a stick for our backs.