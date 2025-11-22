MY BRILLIANT CAREER | ‘I thrive on turning complexity into clarity’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What does your job involve, and what are your main tasks at work each day?

My role is to lead the digital department at Sauce, shaping strategy, ensuring integration across creative, media and client service, and building digital performance frameworks that drive real business outcomes. Daily, I’m connecting the dots between teams: guiding strategy for major quick-service restaurant brands like Wimpy, Steers and Debonairs, analysing performance, reviewing plans, and ensuring we’re using data and creativity to solve client challenges.

What are the big developments in the digital space we can expect in the next 12 months?

The next year will be defined by AI-driven marketing, first-party data strategies and more human digital experiences. We’ll see brands shift from broad targeting to precision storytelling, leveraging AI tools to personalise creative and media while staying anchored in authentic brand narratives.

What are the main challenges your industry faces?

The pace of change is relentless. Keeping teams skilled while delivering consistent results demands constant adaptation. There’s also a persistent education gap; many clients still view digital as tactical rather than strategic. Helping them understand that digital transformation means fundamentally rethinking customer connection, not simply running ads, remains a challenge. Balancing innovation with accountability is equally tricky: clients want cutting-edge strategies but need predictable return on investment.

What do you think makes you good at the work you do?

I thrive on turning complexity into clarity. My strength lies in synthesising fragmented data, consumer insights and business objectives into cohesive strategies that drive measurable impact. Having managed more than R4.5bn in gross merchandise value across organisations of varying scale, I’ve learnt that exceptional digital work isn’t just about tactics; it’s about identifying the leverage points where small, precise interventions create outsized business results.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I originally wanted to be a Formula One car designer. I was fascinated by how a fractional adjustment to a front wing or diffuser could determine victory or defeat by mere milliseconds. That fascination with marginal gains has never left me. Digital transformation follows the same principle; small, precise optimisations can drive exponential impact.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Curiosity and adaptability over technical skills. Digital evolves too rapidly for anyone to know everything, so I prioritise natural learners who aren’t afraid to experiment. And cultural fit matters enormously.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Family comes first.