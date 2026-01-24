How to boost your employability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s sickeningly high unemployment rate exists alongside countless vacancies for artisans, technicians and skilled workers, and the class of 2025 should pay attention.

“For too long, we’ve operated under the assumption that everyone should pursue a university degree. The result is unemployed graduates on one hand and critical skills shortages on the other. Technical and vocational education offers a direct pathway to meaningful employment. In a country with an unemployment crisis, we cannot afford to ignore the skills economy,” says Kagiso Trust CEO Mankodi Moitse.

She advises: