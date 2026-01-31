How to increase your earning potential

More than a third of South Africans are concerned about their income, according to JustMoney’s “Money & Me” survey.
“Increasing your earning potential is one of the most practical ways to build in more security and reduce financial stress,” says Sarah Nicholson, head of customer experience at JustMoney.
“Becoming work-fit doesn’t mean quitting your job or taking big risks. It’s about putting yourself in a stronger position.”
Nicholson advises:
- become “work-fit” by making yourself more visible at work so that when an opportunity arises, you are ready for it;
- volunteer for projects, be vocal in meetings and network;
- look for short courses that can improve your earning potential;
- find out what paid training and bursaries your employer offers;
- if money is already tight, avoid taking on debt to pay for extra training;
- career moves are rarely smooth, so plan for times when you may experience an income gap between jobs; and
- take advantage of the new year, as it is a good time to look for new opportunities.
