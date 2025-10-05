HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | A strong rand means now is the time to buy your currency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The current strength of the rand presents one of those rare opportunities that, if missed, could cost you dearly, says the writer. Stock photo.

Every now and then the market gives us a window of opportunity ― a moment when all the stars align and it becomes clear that it is time to act. That moment is right now for anyone with foreign currency exposure.

Whether you’re an importer, an investor diversifying offshore, a parent paying for studies abroad or a business with contractual offshore payment obligations, the current strength of the rand presents one of those rare opportunities that, if missed, could cost you dearly.

The rand has surprised many over the past few weeks, steadily gaining ground against major currencies such as the US dollar, euro and pound sterling. After months of volatility and global uncertainty ― from US rate expectations to shifting commodity cycles ― we find ourselves in a sweet spot.

For context, the ZAR/USD rate is trading near its best levels in recent months, providing a far more attractive entry point for anyone needing to purchase foreign currency. Historically, these moments have tended to be fleeting ― short-lived bursts of strength before broader macroeconomic factors reassert themselves.

So before the next round of geopolitical tremors, oil price shocks or policy surprises, the question is: have you bought your currency?

Let’s unpack this practically. There are several key groups who should see this as more than a passing headline ― not an exhaustive list but a good starting point for those with offshore exposure:

Importers: If your business relies on importing goods or services, this is your chance to lock in lower landed costs. Exchange rates directly affect your margins, and a few percentage points in your favour could mean the difference between a profitable quarter and a painful one.

If your business relies on importing goods or services, this is your chance to lock in lower landed costs. Exchange rates directly affect your margins, and a few percentage points in your favour could mean the difference between a profitable quarter and a painful one. Investors with offshore aspirations: Many South Africans seek to diversify offshore ― through global portfolios, property, or retirement structures. A strong Rand means you get more dollars, pounds or euros for every rand you move. In essence, you’re buying assets abroad at a “discount” when viewed in home-currency terms.

Many South Africans seek to diversify offshore ― through global portfolios, property, or retirement structures. A strong Rand means you get more dollars, pounds or euros for every rand you move. In essence, you’re buying assets abroad at a “discount” when viewed in home-currency terms. Families funding offshore studies or lifestyle costs: Parents supporting children at universities abroad or paying offshore school fees should move swiftly. Tuition and living costs are often invoiced in hard currency, and locking in today’s stronger rand can deliver significant savings over the academic year.

Parents supporting children at universities abroad or paying offshore school fees should move swiftly. Tuition and living costs are often invoiced in hard currency, and locking in today’s stronger rand can deliver significant savings over the academic year. Companies with offshore contractual obligations: If your business makes regular payments abroad ― for software licences, royalties, consulting fees or any other agreement ― this is an ideal time to settle or prefund upcoming exposures. A stronger rand lightens your cost base and improves cash flow predictability.

If your business makes regular payments abroad ― for software licences, royalties, consulting fees or any other agreement ― this is an ideal time to settle or prefund upcoming exposures. A stronger rand lightens your cost base and improves cash flow predictability. Emigrants and individuals planning for the future: If you’re emigrating, transferring inheritances or establishing an offshore base, consider accelerating your currency transfers. Waiting for “even better” levels is often a gamble that markets rarely reward.

Perhaps you’re not entirely ready to execute the full transfer today. Maybe your paperwork isn’t complete, or you’re still finalising your offshore account or investment structure. That’s perfectly fine ― but inaction doesn’t mean exposure.

While the rand’s current strength is welcome, it’s built on fragile foundations. A single data release from the US, a shift in Fed rhetoric, or a local political headline can reverse fortunes overnight

This is where a forward exchange contract (FEC) becomes your best friend. An FEC allows you to lock in today’s rate for a future transaction. It’s like taking out an insurance policy against currency volatility. Even if the rand weakens later, your rate is guaranteed. Think of it as peace of mind in an unpredictable world ― a simple, practical step to protect value when timing is everything.

We often hear people say, “Let’s wait and see if it gets even stronger.” That’s a dangerous game. Currency markets are influenced by a web of global factors ― interest rate expectations, commodity cycles, investor sentiment and risk appetite.

While the rand’s current strength is welcome, it’s built on fragile foundations. A single data release from the US, a shift in Fed rhetoric, or a local political headline can reverse fortunes overnight. Smart operators don’t try to predict the next move ― they act decisively when value is on the table.

The goal is not to “time the market” perfectly but to execute strategically. Importers can use this window to settle upcoming exposures early. Investors can prefund offshore portfolios. Parents can secure tuition budgets. Companies can settle offshore invoices. Emigrants can lock in transfers.

And those not yet ready? You can book an FEC and relax knowing you’ve secured one of the best rates in months. In business ― and in life ― timing is often everything. The rand is strong today. That’s a fact. Whether it stays this way is speculation.

So before this window closes, ask yourself, “Have I bought my currency?” Because when opportunity knocks, hesitation can be expensive.