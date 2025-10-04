YOUR WEEKLY STARS | October 5-12

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lindiwe Kunene, August 30 1967, Pietermaritzburg, 8.05am

Sun sign: Virgo

Moon sign: Gemini

Rising sign: Libra

You’re unbelievably intuitive, and if you’re not working as a psychic or healer, you probably should be. Even so, there are times when you wonder whether you’re losing the plot. This would be one of those times. In fact, until January, you’d probably be wise not to make any major decisions at all. Meanwhile, sudden changes — both in your head and in your world — leave you mildly confused and occasionally frightened. No need for that. Virgos, as you know, like to be in charge of every breath. So ignore the Virgo in you and invite that wild Gemini child to come out and play. Tell yourself you’re having an adventure and resolve to go with whatever comes up. By December, the love life will start to improve and by mid-2026, money and career will begin to make sense. Ignore your fears. The planets are testing your resolve. And that’s always been strong. Meanwhile, allow yourself to change. You’ll enjoy the results.

Want your chart read?

Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

By the time Tuesday’s full moon arrives, you’ll be feeling a lot happier with yourself. Those haunting dreams fade into images you find a lot easier to handle. Your bloom comes back and if you’re looking for some new love interest, now’s the time to pounce. It won’t be easy to resist you now. And money? Not long now. Meanwhile, develop an air of expectation and gratitude. The universe likes clear directions.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

The planet of dynamism, courage and determination is still with you. Add that to the power of Tuesday’s full moon and watch yourself transform. Before then, prepare details and finish the unfinished. You’re not accustomed to playing the hero, so this should be fun. More important is the arrival of a delicious willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed. Start with money. It’s available.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Isn’t this fabulous? Somehow you’ve found a way of carrying everyone along with your own special brand of enthusiasm. Which is great — not to mention perfectly timed to tune into the power of Tuesday’s full moon. Even so, spare a moment for the relationships back home. At least one person is on a completely different wavelength and wondering where you’ve gone. Sort it out before it’s too late. A hug always helps.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

That search for deeper understanding could come to a head; possibly leading you off on an unexpected adventure as Tuesday’s full moon shoves you in a new direction. Prepare to make some radical decisions, with your longer-term fulfilment in mind. People at home will be offering advice from every corner. Listen and absorb — and then make up your own mind. Guilt is for yesterday. This one’s for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Those artistic leanings and fervent desires to share your passions are pushing you to take exciting risks. And strangely, despite the conservatism of those around you, your very enthusiasm could pull them all out of their ruts. Don’t you dare let anyone intimidate you into chickening out. And don’t fret about your love life. For now, let the planets decide. Tuesday’s full moon has some thoughts.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

So you’re tired. So what? Are you going to beat yourself up for being so feeble or will you finally allow yourself a break? Come now. There’s a full moon on Tuesday — offering changes. Besides, when the body needs time off, it takes it whether you like it or not. So avoid illness and give yourself a holiday. And if you truly think your world will collapse without you, you’d better take another look at your ego.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

You’re going to need your friends now — supporting you and helping you reach your goals. And remember to say “thank you” at least once a day. A little appreciation goes an awfully long way. Also, get your work done early — before the planets change the plan. Meanwhile, try to relax. Your world is shifting now. Might as well shift with it. Tuesday’s Aries full moon has some excellent ideas.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Tuesday’s full moon yanks your career up by its bootstraps. So if you’re in one of your “I’d rather be having my hair done” moods, you’ll miss a biggie. A better plan would be to actually attend the networking lunches and show your face at tedious meetings. There’s a point to all this and it’s not just to bore you to death. Subconscious brilliance is sneaking through the fog. You’re finding your niche. And you’re learning to make the most of every moment.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Expect some trouble at work — especially if new systems have been put in place. And be sure to have a back-up plan should the problem become bigger than the rewards. Creativity is your key to success. The old ways aren’t working anymore and you’re being called upon to expand your talents. No problem. You have hundreds of gifts. Tuesday’s formidable full moon will send some options.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

What’s this? Suddenly your life has become a great deal more complicated than you would like. Don’t let it. Simplify and throw out. Make a list of priorities and let the rest go. And no, it is not necessary for you to control the entire universe in order for it to function. Because believe it or not, the sun can keep shining without your help. Besides, Tuesday’s energetic full moon is sending you in a completely new direction.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Confused about feelings? Spend some time away from the lovers and rethink your secret desires. This is about ancient emotional baggage resurfacing and it’s not just your stuff. The other half of this couple also has issues to resolve. So don’t expect miracles just yet. Work’s going well though. Focus the good energies there. Top form is vital to relish the upcoming goodies. Tuesday’s full moon will show you the way.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Glowing reviews are what you have to look forward to. Not to mention an increasingly powerful love life, coupled with a smug feeling that you’re exactly where you need to be. For those of you not nodding vigorously, suffice to say that you’ve allowed yourself to get sucked into the well of negativity around you. Get some healing. Or a massage. Tuesday’s excitable full moon will help you let it all go.