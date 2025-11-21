BEAUTY NEWS | The scent of a sensual summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Splurge on: Serpentine

Roberto Cavalli’s iconic, intertwined house symbol takes on new form in Serpentine, a floral-woody amber scent created by perfumers Gino Percontino, Ralf Schwieger and Patricia Choux that envelops like Second Skin. Merging perfumery with accessory design heritage, the bottle is adorned with a gold serpent that can be detached and worn as a wearable bracelet (available exclusively on the 100ml size). With a sweet, floral zestiness in the opening, the scent profile embodies allure, seduction and inner power, with notes of spices, bergamot, black currant, jasmine sambac, magnolia, golden saffron, vanilla, Second Skin accord, and patchouli. Roberto Cavalli Serpentine 100ml EDP, R2,399

Roberto Cavalli Serpentine 100ml EDP R2,399 (Roberto Cavalli/Bacher & Co)

Brand to know: Drunk Elephant

No need to stockpile this cult-American skincare brand on your next travels abroad as Drunk Elephant has finally been launched in South Africa. Founded by Tiffany Masterson and inspired by the African bush, Drunk Elephant prides itself on its ingredient-elimination philosophy that excludes the “suspicious six” from its formulas (essential oils, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, solvent alcohols, and sulfates), believed to be the root cause of most skin problems. Designed to be mixed together, not just layered — thanks to customisable, bio-compatible formulas — expect cult favourites that help support skin health such as the beloved D-Bronzi colour serum, Lala Retro Whipped Cream and Amino Rain Glasswater Serum. Available exclusively at ARC stores (arcstore.co.za).

Brand to know: Drunk Elephant (Suppl)

Gorgeous Gardenia

Nothing ushers in the new season quite like a new scent, and Gucci’s latest release is one you’ll be reaching for all summer. Juicy, floral and joyful, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense opens up with a fruity sweetness, thanks to a bright Italian mandarin essence that becomes more full-bodied as it settles into a Gardenia accord and hedione. Housed in a fuschia glass bottle adorned with the House’s signature floral print, this floral-woody gourmand scent profile is rich at the base with a warm, sandalwood essence note. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense EDP, R3,100

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Intense EDP, R3,100 (Gucci/Eclipse Communications )

Add to cart: Iris Van Herpen x NARS

NARS Cosmetics just launched the prettiest makeup you can own with a covetable holiday collection in collaboration with couturier Iris Van Herpen. Inspired by her sculptural, otherworldly design aesthetic and François Nars’ passion for art, nature and architecture, the limited-edition Iris Van Herpen x NARS capsule collection embodies the art of transformation. Expect NARS’ iconic products — such as Explicit Lipstick, Light Reflecting Powder and Afterglow — in iridescent textures and shapeshifting formulas, adorned in ethereal, holographic packaging that borrows from Herpen’s intricate, laser-cut designs. Iris Van Herpen x NARS Explicit Lipstick in 829 Blame, R905; Iris Van Herpen x NARS Light Reflecting Prismatic Powder in Moonwave, R670; Gleam Afterglow Lip Shine in 271 Intergalactic, R670

Iris Van Herpen x NARS. (Suppli)

3 of the best: Hot Flush

Tiny but mighty, these blushing treats feel like summertime in a bottle.

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in 04 Pitaya 7ml, R520 Bvlgari Omnia Coral EDT 100ml, R3,310 NYX Professional Makeup Buttermelt Blush in Back and Butta, R230