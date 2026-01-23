New year, new steer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the start of each year, motor industry sages jostle to make educated guesses about how the car numbers game might play out.

This year, the forecast seems poised to be cheerful, on the back of a roaring 2025. The year drew to a close with new vehicle sales reaching nearly 570,000 units — the highest recorded over the past decade.

In the post-pandemic world, people are buying cars again. And if your list of self-improvement goals for 2026 includes finding yourself a new ride, read on.

After approaching the country’s car brands for our usual annual A-Z of new metal, we singled out picks you should pay attention to.

Mainstream appeal

Suzuki has clawed its way into South Africa’s top three with sensible, affordable offerings, and that achievement could be bolstered by the addition of the Across. Its odd name aside, the car boasts attractive styling and clever packaging, and is based on the Grand Vitara. Remember the Kia Soul? The Korean brand invokes the spirit of that funky compact with a newcomer named Syros. In a similar vein, the Tata Sierra, which won a Red Dot Award for its design, aims to give the Indian marque an image boost. Nissan seeks to regain relevance with its new Tekton, slotting in above the Magnite. More than a Golf in drag, the latest T-Roc boasts a more pronounced shape and aggressive looks.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA comes on the back of winning the European Car of the Year title. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Premium swank

Shoppers who want to flaunt their upwardly mobile status with a vaunted premium legacy badge will have several compelling options in 2026. The big one from Mercedes-Benz this year is the new CLA, which has already made waves as the 2026 European Car of the Year. Audi is preparing to launch its latest Q3, a nameplate that has historically accounted for a good portion of its sales. Luxury saloons might have dwindled in popularity, but Lexus still sees a viable niche for products like the ES, of which a new iteration arrives this year. With the IS having been axed, this will be the only Lexus sedan model available in the country.

For the family

Safe, spacious and replete with future-forward technologies and unique designs, these picks might pique your interest if family-friendly mobility is on the agenda. The all-new Subaru Outback promises to build on the proven legacy of its lineage, offering greater refinement and refreshed looks. A heady battle will brew in the C-segment SUV arena, as Toyota releases the new RAV4 and Mazda brings its latest CX-5 into battle. Wagons are all but gone, but Audi, a specialist at the genre, will field its new S5 Avant. Volkswagen’s minibus heritage is well established, but the new T7 Multivan will take the breed into the next generation — inclusive of styling throwbacks to the charming T1.

Porsche's new 911 Turbo S packs a mighty punch. (Porsche)

Chinese rise

With the rising momentum of marques and models hailing from China, it seems fitting to devote a number of column inches specifically to these newcomers. Some of these automakers have yet to achieve a real pedigree in South Africa, but that has not stopped curious shoppers from taking a closer look. BAIC has its sights set on the youth market with the Arcfox T1. Changan, which returned last year, is preparing its Uni-S crossover for sale, while its Deepal division has the sleek S05 range-extender electric vehicle in the works. Haval has gained popularity since joining the market in 2017. This year, it plans to release a new B-segment model. Jaecoo will electrify its compact J5, while the Jetour T1 and T2 are set to gain plug-in hybrid electric vehicle powertrains. The Chinese will intensify efforts in the bakkie market too, with Chery launching its first pickup and JMC releasing the Vigus Pro.

Performance enhancing

Perhaps some of our readers already have their names down for the arrival of Italian exotics such as the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa, Lamborghini Temerario or Maserati GranCabrio. There are levels to this luxury, and those with the means to splurge on a Mercedes-Maybach have prospects such as the SL and S680 V12 to decide between in 2026. Or just get them both. Porsche will release the Turbo S iteration of its 911, a breed known for its brutal acceleration and wide-bodied aesthetic. A little more down to earth is the Golf 8.5 GTI. Those three letters need no introduction — and, despite it being so late to market, Volkswagen hopes legions of fans will continue to buy into the charms of the iconic hatchback.

VW's T7 Multivan was made for family touring. (Volkswagen)

Rolling up the sleeves

South Africa is bakkie country. The nation’s best-selling vehicle is the Toyota Hilux. And there is a new one coming to town. Though it gains a more contemporary look and promises more sophistication on the inside, the brand is adamant that it stays true to the tough ethos forged by predecessors. Ford will upgrade the Ranger this year, which remains the only double cab to have won the local Car of the Year title. Isuzu is also planning to make changes to the D-Max. It will be a notable year for Kia, as it plans to release its first bakkie, the Tasman.

Electric momentum

Electric vehicles still account for a small portion of the local market. But the segment has gained momentum in recent times. This year sees Audi launching its updated e-tron range, comprising the Q6 as well as the four-door RS model. BMW is excited about its second-generation iX3, taking all the attributes we appreciate in the regular X3 and adapting them to the silent efficiency of a zero-emissions powertrain. Toyota will finally dip its toe into the local electric market with the edgy BZ4X, which also has a more luxurious cousin in the form of the Lexus RZ. And the Mini Aceman, which was launched last year, gains a John Cooper Works derivative aimed at enthusiasts.