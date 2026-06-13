STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 50 minutes

THE REST IS FOOTBALL — Netflix

Gary Lineker’s pro-Palestine comments may have got him fired by the BBC but along with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, he’s found a new home at Netflix for a special World Cup edition of everything football-related, including plenty of ribbing as the tournament gets underway. They’ll broadcast every day of the tournament and announced guests include Joe Cole, Harry Maguire and Patrick Viera.

If you have 3 hours

ALICE & STEVE — Disney+

Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement star as Alice and Steve, best friends whose relationship is thrown into turmoil when Steve starts dating Alice’s much younger daughter, Izzy, in this cringe humour-filled relationship dramedy from creator Sophie Goodhart.

If you have 5 hours

BRAZIL 70: THE THIRD STAR — Netflix

This Brazilian sports drama tells the story of the 1970 Brazilian World Cup team that arrived in Mexico, full of the greatest football stars in the world. They faced overwhelming pressure from their fans to become the first team ever to win the world’s greatest sporting event for the third time.

If you have 10 hours

CAPE FEAR — Apple TV+

Javier Bardem updates novelist John D. Macdonald’s creepy, unnerving psychopathic villain, Max Cady, for a new generation in this 10-episode series, inspired by the author’s original 1950s novel The Executioners and Martin Scorsese’s Hitchcock-influenced 1991 Robert De Niro version. Bardem is Cady, convicted of murdering his wife, released after a confession clears him, and intent on slowly taking his increasingly unhinged revenge on married lawyers Tom and Anna Bowden, who were the prosecutor and defence lawyer on his case.

If you have 90 minutes

THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER — Prime Video

Robert Mitchum, who played Max Cady in the first 1962 movie adaptation of Cape Fear, made his reputation for portraying dangerous homicidal maniacs in this 1955 classic, directed by British actor Charles Laughton and starring Mitchum as a serial killer who poses as a preacher and pursues two children to get his hands on the $10,000 cash left to them by their late father.