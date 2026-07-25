INTERVIEW: The lies we live by

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Tim Robbins has spent much of his career playing men wrestling with power, conscience and compromise. From starring roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Mystic River to co-producing and directing Dead Man Walking, his characters have rarely existed in moral absolutes. It makes him the perfect fit for Silo, Apple TV+’s gripping dystopian thriller, which returns for its highly anticipated third season with even bigger questions about truth, memory and who gets to decide both.

As Bernard Holland, Robbins spent the first two seasons portraying the seemingly implacable head of IT, the man charged with maintaining order among the 10,000 residents living beneath the Earth’s surface. But Season 3 reveals a character forced to confront the collapse of everything he once believed.

“The whole thing was challenging,” Robbins tells me in an exclusive online interview. “To play a character whose entire worldview has been shattered, whose entire life, the decisions they made in their life, they now understand to be a mistake — that they were conned, that they were lied to, that their entire life was a lie — that’s a big deal. That’s a great challenge as an actor.”

That idea that certainty can be more dangerous than doubt sits at the heart of Silo. Adapted by Graham Yost from Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy, the series follows a society that’s spent centuries underground, forbidden from questioning the rules governing their existence. Season 3 finally begins answering the mystery of how humanity ended up there while simultaneously expanding it, introducing an origin story set centuries before Juliette Nichols’ rebellion and exploring how memory itself can become a weapon.

Would you have the courage, if you understood something to be illegal or against what you believe morally or spiritually, to stand up against it? Or would you be one of the ones who complies so you can survive?

For Robbins, the series felt eerily familiar from the moment he first opened the scripts.

“We were still in lockdown when I read them,” he recalls. “Here was a story about an entire society locked down, with limited freedoms and censorship within the government to control the narrative. It was incredibly relevant.”

Years later, he believes the show’s appeal has only grown.

“This is why I think it resonates with audiences. Great fiction isn’t literal. There’s always a separation, metaphorically or through the reality the writer creates. That’s what’s beautiful about Silo. It’s a warning for us. It’s a mirror held up that asks, ‘How free are you really when you can’t express your opinions? When speaking your truth might cost you your job or your place in society?’."

His comments mirror many of the questions the new season explores. While Juliette struggles to recover memories deliberately erased from her mind, viewers discover that entire populations have had their identities manipulated through systematic memory suppression, raising unsettling questions about whether freedom can exist without truth.

Robbins is careful not to reduce the story to a simple political allegory. Instead, he sees it as a profoundly human examination of morality.

“Would you have the courage, if you understood something to be illegal or against what you believe morally or spiritually, to stand up against it? Or would you be one of the ones who complies so you can survive?”

A scene from 'Silo' Season 3. (Supplied by Apple TV+)

Those moral grey areas extend well beyond Bernard. Alexandria Riley’s Camille Sims emerges as one of the new season’s most fascinating characters after unexpectedly inheriting enormous power. Rather than playing her as a straightforward antagonist, Riley was drawn to Camille’s intelligence and strategic thinking.

Alexandria Riley plays Camille Sims in 'Silo' Season 3. (Supplied by Apple TV+)

“I like how her mind works,” Riley says. “She always feels a few steps ahead. There’s a power in that.” But even she admits to frustration with Camille’s refusal to trust those closest to her. “There were opportunities where she could have shared more with her husband. I was like, ‘Come on. You two have worked as a team before. You can work as a team again’.”

Like Bernard, Camille ultimately becomes another reminder that Silo refuses to divide its world into heroes and villains. Everyone believes they’re protecting the people they love.

That complexity also extends to Robert Sims, played by Common, whose character continues one of the season’s strongest emotional arcs. Asked which scene he will carry with him long after filming ends, the Oscar-winning actor immediately points to Episode 5.

Alexandria Riley plays Camille Sims and Common plays Robert Sims in 'Silo' Season 3. (Supplied by Apple TV+)

“I felt like I was able to be as vulnerable as I’ve been on camera,” he says, describing an emotionally charged confrontation with Juliette about Robert’s relationship with his son. “I didn’t plan it. Those were just the feelings the character had in that moment, and I went there. I learned that when I need to, I should go there.”

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in 'Silo' Season 3. (Supplied by Apple TV+)

If Robbins provides the philosophical heart of the season, Common perhaps explains its popularity the best: “When I was reading those scripts from the first season, I was like, ‘This is incredible writing.’ It’s entertaining, but it also allows you to ask questions instead of simply accepting things you’re told. We all reach a point where we ask ourselves, ‘Is this really true?’”

Common plays Robert Sims in 'Silo' Season 3. (Supplied by Apple TV+)

Riley agrees, arguing that the series never lectures its audience. “It touches on the society we’re in today, pushes it to extremes, then asks questions about truth, power and conflict. It doesn’t tell you what to think. It provokes debate.”

Alexandria Riley (seen here with LaToya Harding as Deputy Hildy) plays Camille Sims, one of the stand-out characters in 'Silo' Season 3. (Supplied by Apple TV+)

Perhaps that’s why Silo has become far more than another prestige science-fiction drama. Beneath the breathtaking production design, sprawling underground sets and ever-expanding mythology, lie something surprisingly timeless: a story about ordinary people deciding whether to accept comforting lies or risk everything for uncomfortable truths.

Alexandria Riley plays Camille Sims and Common plays Robert Sims in 'Silo' Season 3. (Supplied by Apple TV+)

As for Bernard, Robbins believes even a man responsible for extraordinary wrongdoing deserves the possibility of redemption. “His whole worldview was shattered,” he says. “He came out the other side with this shred of morality. It’s a testament to how everyone has the potential to find redemption. It’s about admitting you’re wrong.”

In an age where certainty is often prized above curiosity or nuanced debate, that may be Silo‘s boldest message of all. As Robbins puts it, the wisest people he’s known never stopped learning and questioning their beliefs. “Never trust a virtuous expert,” he says wryly. “They’re very dangerous because experts have stopped learning. They’ve stopped listening. They simply tell, and then they become easily manipulated, because they stop questioning and they simply hold a line to retain a position of power.”

Then he’s pensive for a moment. “‘I don’t know’ is sometimes the best answer you can give,” he says. “Because then life remains a wonder. But if you think you’ve figured everything out, and that there’s no possibility of discovery anymore, how dull of an existence is that?”