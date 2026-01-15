Limpopo father watches helplessly as floods destroy family home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sphiwa Nethonje and his two children escaped unharmed when their house collapsed as a result of heavy rains.

Huddled in a corner of his mud rondavel with his two children as torrential rain pounded their village, Sphiwa Nethonje feared the worst. Moments later, the walls gave way.

The 35-year-old father of two watched helplessly as the only home his family had known for the past five years collapsed under relentless heavy rains in Gunda village, leaving them homeless and with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

Nethonje and his children, aged 13 and 11, had been sheltering inside the mud structure on Saturday night when they heard a loud bang, followed by strong winds and pounding rain.

“We were inside the house when we heard a loud noise. I realised that one side of the house had collapsed. I told my children to run outside before the whole house fell on us,” he said.

The unemployed father, who survives on child support grants, said all their belongings were destroyed. The family is now relying on neighbours for shelter and food.

“We are left with nothing. I don’t have a place to stay, and everything we owned is gone,” he said.

Villages cut off, bridges destroyed

Nethonje’s ordeal is part of a broader crisis unfolding across Limpopo, where heavy rains that began over the weekend have caused widespread flooding, damaged infrastructure and left communities cut off.

There are no roads. We can’t go and buy anything, and no vehicles can enter the village because the bridges are damaged. We are appealing to anyone who can assist with donations. — Malcolm Nephawe, YA Gunda Civic Organisation chair

In Gunda, residents said destroyed bridges and impassable roads had effectively trapped the village, raising concerns about access to emergency services, food supplies and school transport.

Malcolm Nephawe, chairperson of the YA Gunda Civic Organisation, said at least five families living in mud houses had lost their homes.

“I am trying to assist the father who lost everything. The children no longer have school uniforms, and the family has no food. For now, they are staying with neighbours,” he said.

Nephawe added that residents were advised not to send children to school due to safety concerns.

“There are no roads. We can’t go and buy anything, and no vehicles can enter the village because the bridges are damaged. We are appealing to anyone who can assist with donations,” he said.

Schools remain closed

Limpopo education spokesperson Mike Maringa said the department had noted severe weather conditions affecting several districts, including Vhembe, Mopani, parts of Sekhukhune East and Capricorn South.

Maringa told Sunday Times that many pupils were unable to return to school as scheduled after the South African Weather Service issued an orange Level 9 warning on Wednesday.

“A number of pupils could not go to school. The floods have disrupted scholar transport and the delivery of school nutrition, particularly for learners who live far from schools,” he said.

He said most schools in four districts in Vhembe and Mopani were inaccessible to both teachers and learners.

“The severe weather conditions pose a serious risk, especially to young learners. The department will advise when it is safe for schooling to resume,” he said.

Health services disrupted

Health services have also been severely affected. Limpopo health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said Mopani and Vhembe were the hardest-hit districts, with flooding and damaged infrastructure limiting access to healthcare facilities.

“Overflowing rivers and washed-away bridges have made it difficult for healthcare workers and community members to reach facilities. Emergency Medical Services are also struggling to respond in some villages,” he said.

Shikwambana said clinics in Tswinga, De Hoop, Duvhuledza and Tshipise were partially or fully inaccessible due to erosion, flooding and damaged roads.

“Some facilities are without electricity after infrastructure was damaged by heavy rains, further impacting service delivery,” he said.

As rain continues to batter the province, families like Nethonje’s face an uncertain future, with urgent calls for assistance growing louder in isolated rural communities.