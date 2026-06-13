LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Half-a-century on, youth’s task is to create its own opportunities

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This week South Africa marks 50 years since the Soweto uprising, rightly pausing to honour a generation of young people who risked everything in pursuit of a better future.

Today our young people face their own struggles, this time not in the classroom but in the economy. We continue to grapple with one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world.

Regardless where you look, the stats are disheartening, with more than half of young people unemployed and unemployment among those between 15 and 24 exceeding 60%. Recent figures show that more than 250,000 people between the ages of 15 and 34 lost their jobs during the first quarter of this year alone.

Behind each statistic, though, is a young person trying to build a future; a graduate searching for their first opportunity, a school leaver eager to start working or an aspiring entrepreneur struggling to access capital, mentorship or markets.

History has repeatedly shown that when large groups of young people feel excluded from opportunity, frustration prevails. Young people have always found ways to demand change when they believe the system is no longer delivering on its promises. We witnessed it during the #feesmustfall student protests a few years ago, and we saw it in 1976.

Yet despite what the figures show, I remain optimistic about South Africa’s future.

Over the past month, I have had the privilege of serving as a judge in several entrepreneurship competitions and sitting on business award panels, and what struck me most was the depth of talent across the country. Wherever you look, South Africans are working hard to build businesses, solve real-world problems and create opportunities in communities where many see only obstacles.

Today’s generation needs to spend less time waiting for opportunity and more time creating it

The potential is undeniable, but what often separates success from failure is access, not just to finance but also to experienced people who can help entrepreneurs navigate through challenges, avoid costly mistakes and focus on sustainable growth.

The difference between those who have been mentored and those who haven’t is immediately visible. Entrepreneurs supported by strong mentorship tend to make better decisions, adapt more effectively and scale with greater confidence compared with those attempting to navigate the journey alone.

South Africa really needs more established business leaders and experienced entrepreneurs to step up, open their networks, share their knowledge and actively support the next generation of business builders.

Kume Luvhani, co-founder of digital technology company Vaxowave, recently told me that in a world that constantly encourages people to pursue every opportunity, focus has become a competitive advantage. Businesses that understand their purpose, strengths and target market are more likely to succeed than those constantly trying to do and be everything.

Her perspective also highlighted something that gives me considerable hope about South Africa’s future.

Technology has become one of our greatest economic equalisers, and although significant obstacles remain, it has lowered many of the traditional barriers to entry and created opportunities that simply did not exist for previous generations.

The marketplace increasingly cares less about where you come from and more about whether you can solve a problem. This is why digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship should be viewed as essential tools for economic participation. A young person in a rural village, for example, can now learn coding skills online or launch a business from a smartphone.

The government undoubtedly has an important role to play in creating an enabling environment, improving education outcomes and supporting entrepreneurship, but the future of South Africa’s youth cannot depend solely on state intervention.

The students of 1976 understood that education was a pathway to freedom, and they were prepared to challenge a system that denied them that possibility. Today’s generation needs to spend less time waiting for opportunity and more time creating it.

Encouragingly, many organisations such as the Leruo Foundation, led by Connie Matlejoane, are already helping to bridge the gap, investing in youth entrepreneurship and skills development.

Khutso Masemola, one of their participants, has built an incredible property management portfolio, despite starting with little to no experience. It’s just another example of what becomes possible when talent is matched with the right support, mentorship and opportunity.

This Youth Day, the greatest tribute we can pay to previous generations is to ensure that future generations have genuine pathways to participate in the economy, build businesses, create jobs and shape their own futures. Futures should be earned, not inherited.