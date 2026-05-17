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Inside Joe Ferrari’s alleged R2.2m extortion network

The businessman, with interests in hous­ing devel­op­ment, social hous­ing and min­ing, is known to the Sunday Times but has not been men­tioned in court

Taxi boss Madoda Johannes Sibanyoni and two others Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza appear at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court for bail application . The matter was postponed to friday./Thulani Mbele (Thulani Mbele)

As taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni appeared in court this week on allegations of extortion amounting to R2.2m, the Sunday Times can reveal he allegedly extor­ted money from a prom­in­ent South African busi­ness leader.

The businessman, with interests in hous­ing devel­op­ment, social hous­ing and min­ing, is known to the Sunday Times but has not been men­tioned in court.

His com­pany is heav­ily engaged in the extrac­tion and explor­a­tion sec­tors, and bids for pub­lic works, infra­struc­ture devel­op­ment and muni­cipal tenders.

The enter­prise runs con­trolled oper­a­tions — such as planned blast­ing activ­it­ies — in the Them­bisile Hani local muni­cip­al­ity near Kwag­ga­fon­tein and Mid­del­burg in Mpumalanga. It holds vari­ous man­u­fac­tur­ing and pet­ro­leum-related reg­u­lat­ory approvals issued by the depart­ment of min­eral resources and energy.

An insider told the Sunday Times that the extor­tion involved a pro­tec­tion fee for the con­struc­tion of Moloto Road (R573) in which Sibanyoni allegedly deman­ded a cut from the project.

Sibanyoni’s advoc­ate, former national dir­ector of pub­lic pro­sec­u­tions Shaun Abra­hams, argued in court that his cli­ent had a busi­ness rela­tion­ship with the com­plain­ant, but an insider told the Sunday Times that no such rela­tion­ship exis­ted.

Read the full story here.

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