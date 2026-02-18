Blast from the past: Caster Semenya bows out of the international stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Caster Semenya wins the overall 800m Diamond League title at the first final in Zurich, crossing the line in 1 min 56.44 sec.

1914 — South Africa draw the fourth Test against England at Lord’s in Durban, the only contest in the five-match series that they didn’t lose.

1961 — The Springboks complete their tour of the UK and France unbeaten in the Tests, but they have to settle for a 0-0 draw against France in their final international in Colombes. It was the third and last time that the Boks played to a pointless draw.

1966 — Jeppe Girls High pupil Ann Fairlie maintains her unbeaten record over more fancied world record-holder Karen Muir, beating her and Olympic silver medallist Kiki Caron of France in the 110-yard backstroke at the Ellis Park pool in Johannesburg. Fairlie, 17, clocked 68.9 sec — 0.2 sec off Muir’s world mark — to beat the 13-year-old by 0.1 sec. Despite a slow start and swimming into the rope after the turn, Muir came back strongly at the end. Australian swimmer Linda McGill, poolside at the time, said of the race: “Karen Muir is a better swimmer than Ann Fairlie. Karen lost the race because she swam into the ropes. She would have won the race with a clear swim.”

1975 — Shaun Tomson wins the Hang Ten American Pro at Sunset Beach, beating into second place Jeff Hakman, who had let the South African stay with him at his house near the venue. This was Tomson’s first victory in Hawaii, where he had spent time practising in preparation for the competition.

1976 — South Africa hosts the world bowls championships at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg. But poor greenkeeper Red Bayne, who had nursed the bowling lawns for three years, has a fit during the official opening when photographers sporting high-heeled boots tromp onto the main pitch to get a better picture of prime minister BJ Vorster. Bayne stopped just short of using four-letter words, apparently. “All some of those guys needed were spurs on their boots and you would have thought they were cowboys,” grumbled Bayne. He immediately issued an edict for the duration of the tournament. “Photographers either wear flat shoes or go onto the greens in their socks!”

1995 — Gary Kirsten scores 80 and Daryll Cullinan 65 as the Proteas, on 223/6, beat India by 14 runs in a four-nations tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand.

1998 — South Africa and Pakistan draw the first Test at the Wanderers, with more than a day’s play lost because of rain.

2000 — Former IBF lightweight champion Phillip Holiday is outpointed by Thomas Damgaard of Denmark for the marginal IBC’s vacant welterweight title in Aalborg.

2004 — Daleen Terblanche top-scores with 27 as the South African women are bowled out for 162 to lose the second ODI against England in East London by 119 runs.

2010 — Hashim Amla, resuming on 49, scores 123 not out as South Africa are bowled out for 290 to lose the second and final Test against India at Eden Gardens by an innings and 57 runs, with the hosts drawing the series 1-1.

2016 — Dane van Niekerk scores 52 and Trisha Chetty 46, but the South African women are restricted to 132/6 to lose the first T20 against England in Paarl by 15 runs.

2018 — Reeza Hendricks scores 70 off 50 but the Proteas, chasing 204, lose the first T20 against India at the Wanderers by 28 runs.

2018 — Shabnim Ismail takes 5/30 as the South African women bowl out India for 133 on their way to winning the third T20 at the Wanderers by five wickets.

2023 — Caster Semenya competes internationally for the last time, taking part in the mixed relay at the world cross-country championships in Bathurst, Australia. She, Prudence Sekgodiso, Ryan Mphahlele and Tshepo Tshite ended fourth in 23:50. Soon afterwards World Athletics widened its regulations for athletes with differences of sex development, which would have required Semenya to take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone. She refused to do so, choosing to fight the matter legally.

2023 — Tazmin Brits top-scores with 45 to lift the South African women to 124/6, but they lose this T20 World Cup group match against Australia at St George’s Park by six wickets.