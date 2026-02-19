Blast from the past: Schutte steals the limelight from real-life ‘Rocky’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1977 — Former South African heavyweight champion Mike Schutte outpoints world title contender Chuck Wepner over 10 rounds at Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. He survived after being tagged in the ninth round, and received an extra minute’s break at the start of the 10th round when the ring lights suddenly went out. Wepner had lost his 1975 title bid to Muhammad Ali in brave fashion, inspiring the Rocky movie by Sylvester Stallone.

1994 — Hansie Cronje scores his maiden ODI century as South Africa edge Australia by five runs at the Wanderers in the opening match of their eight-ODI series. Cronje hit 112 from 120 balls as South Africa reached 232/3 in their 50 overs. South Africa restricted the Aussies to 227/5 with Eric Simons taking 2/29 in his 10 overs. That was first of only two hundreds Cronje scored in limited overs internationals, the second also coming against Australia later that year.

2000 — Hawk Makepula and Baby Jake Matlala face off for the WBO junior-flyweight title at Carnival City. Veteran Matlala started off slowly, but by the final bell he was in control of the fight. The judges, however, gave it to Makepula unanimously, one by three points, the second by five and the third by six. On the same bill, Corrie Sanders knocked out American Al Cole in the first round to keep his marginal WBU heavyweight crown, and Sebastiaan Rothmann outpointed Damon Reid of the US to keep his WBU cruiserweight belt.

2012 — Opener Richard Levi hammers an unbeaten 117 off 51 balls as the Proteas, chasing 174, beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second T20 in Hamilton.

2016 — Imran Tahir takes 4/21 as the Proteas restrict England to 134/8 on their way to winning the first T20 at Newlands by three wickets. Captain Faf du Plessis scored 25, and Chris Morris, 17 not out off seven balls, hit the winning runs, making 14 off the final over.

2016 — Dane van Niekerk scores 63 off 43 balls and Mignon du Preez an unbeaten 47 as the South African women beat England by 17 runs on Duckworth-Lewis in the second T20 at Newlands.

2017 — Quinton de Kock scores 69 from 64 balls as the Proteas beat New Zealand by four wickets with one delivery remaining in Hamilton in the first ODI of a five-match series. South Africa chased down the 208 target in the 34th over.

2017 — The South African women beat Ireland by 36 runs on Duckworth-Lewis in a World Cup qualifier in Colombo. They were 82/1 chasing 167 when the rain fell, with the target being revised to 47.

2022 — The Proteas are bowled out for 111 as New Zealand win the first Test in Christchurch by an innings and 276 runs.