STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 1 hour

SILO SEASON 3 — Apple TV+

Apple TV continues to be the home of intelligent, thoughtful sci-fi and creator Graham Yost’s adaptation of the novels by Hugh Howey goes to new and exciting places in its third season with Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette returning home with few memories of her past.

If you have 1 hour

WORST NEIGHBOR EVER — Netflix

A true-crime docuseries that assumes that you’ll feel better about your own neighbours by comparison — each episode unravels an increasingly awful and deadly list of next-door demons from hell.

If you have 100 minutes

ENOLA HOLMES 3 — Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown dons her 19th-century finest as she returns for a third edition of the hijinks adventures of Sherlock’s smarter, younger sister.

If you have 4 hours

ELLE — Prime Video

If you’ve noticed Prime Video punting Reese Witherspoon’s inexplicable cult favourite Legally Blonde comedies recently, it’s no accident as the streamer now delivers its series backstory that fills in the gaps of who Elle Woods was before she became the iconic Elle Woods.

If you have many hours

MOBLAND — Netflix

Guy Ritchie’s overly twisty but thoroughly enjoyable crime family caper stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and a deliciously diabolical Helen Mirren as the key players in an Irish mob facing serious challenges from rival London gangs, the cops — and themselves.