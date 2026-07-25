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STAYING IN | Things to stream

2 min read
Tymon Smith

Tymon Smith

Features writer, film and series reviewer

Canadian actress Katie Boland, directs, co-writes and stars in a dual role in this slight but effective dysfunctional indie drama 'We’re All in This Together'. (Supplied)

If you have 80 minutes

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER Prime Video

Canadian actress Katie Boland directs, co-writes and stars in a dual role in this slight but effective indie drama adapted from the novel by Amy Jones. When their dysfunctional mother miraculously survives an ill-advised attempt to ride a waterfall in a barrel, estranged twin sisters Finn and Nicki Parker are brought together. As the media vultures circle, the twins must put aside their long-held grievances and somehow act like a normal family.

If you have 100 minutes

THE DINK Apple TV+

A silly but breezy sports comedy set in the world of pickleball that just about holds interest, mostly thanks to the lovable-loser charms of Jake Johnson and the impossible-to-dislike comedic talents of veteran Mary Steenburgen.

If you have 2 hours

OBSESSION rent or buy Apple TV+

This year’s horror blockbuster smash is one of the main reasons that Gen Z attendance at cinemas is promising a surprisingly healthy year for the movie business. Shot for $750,000 by YouTuber Curry Barker and starring an unknown cast, its tale of one awkward young man’s deal with the devil to make his friend fall in love with him — with obviously horrific and catastrophic consequences — has already made over $400m at the box office.

If you have 2 hours

1941 Netflix

Considered one of the failures of Steven Spielberg’s illustrious career, this expensive 1979 World War 2 attempt to replicate the director’s golden-age Hollywood screwball comedies stars Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. But its car-crash fascination lies more offscreen — Belushi’s later death in 1982 and the underperformance of the film commercially and critically — than it does in anything on screen.

If you have 8 hours

ELITE FORCE Netflix

Tough Frenchmen have tough decisions to make in this high-octane action series set in the world of France’s elite special forces. When his team is attacked, a senior officer on the verge of leaving his unit is forced to complete one final dangerous mission that will set him on a course to confront his past.


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