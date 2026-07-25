STAYING IN | Things to stream

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Canadian actress Katie Boland, directs, co-writes and stars in a dual role in this slight but effective dysfunctional indie drama 'We’re All in This Together'.

If you have 80 minutes

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER — Prime Video

Canadian actress Katie Boland directs, co-writes and stars in a dual role in this slight but effective indie drama adapted from the novel by Amy Jones. When their dysfunctional mother miraculously survives an ill-advised attempt to ride a waterfall in a barrel, estranged twin sisters Finn and Nicki Parker are brought together. As the media vultures circle, the twins must put aside their long-held grievances and somehow act like a normal family.

If you have 100 minutes

THE DINK — Apple TV+

A silly but breezy sports comedy set in the world of pickleball that just about holds interest, mostly thanks to the lovable-loser charms of Jake Johnson and the impossible-to-dislike comedic talents of veteran Mary Steenburgen.

If you have 2 hours

OBSESSION — rent or buy Apple TV+

This year’s horror blockbuster smash is one of the main reasons that Gen Z attendance at cinemas is promising a surprisingly healthy year for the movie business. Shot for $750,000 by YouTuber Curry Barker and starring an unknown cast, its tale of one awkward young man’s deal with the devil to make his friend fall in love with him — with obviously horrific and catastrophic consequences — has already made over $400m at the box office.

If you have 2 hours

1941 — Netflix

Considered one of the failures of Steven Spielberg’s illustrious career, this expensive 1979 World War 2 attempt to replicate the director’s golden-age Hollywood screwball comedies stars Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. But its car-crash fascination lies more offscreen — Belushi’s later death in 1982 and the underperformance of the film commercially and critically — than it does in anything on screen.

If you have 8 hours

ELITE FORCE — Netflix

Tough Frenchmen have tough decisions to make in this high-octane action series set in the world of France’s elite special forces. When his team is attacked, a senior officer on the verge of leaving his unit is forced to complete one final dangerous mission that will set him on a course to confront his past.