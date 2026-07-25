WHAT’S ON | Going out

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SIMPHIWE DANA: THE SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE

WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: July 29

Celebrate Simphiwe Dana with the full symphonic sound of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in a one-off performance in which her powerful, expressive voice will fuse jazz, soul, and traditional African music into a sound that is both contemporary and deeply rooted in heritage. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.

Design works exploring softness and texture at Decorex Joburg 2026. (supplied)

DECOREX JOBURG

WHERE: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

WHEN: July 30-August 2

Decorex Joburg is South Africa’s premier decor and design event, taking over five full levels of the Sandton Convention Centre. It’s a complete design and shopping experience, perfect for anyone renovating, upgrading, or looking to refresh their home. Each level offers something different to explore — from building and renovation solutions to kitchen and bathroom design, decor, lighting, furniture, textiles, appliances, and the best of local and international design. You’ll also find curated installations, room sets, designer showcases, and the Design Market alongside cafes, restaurants, bars, and live demonstrations that bring ideas to life. Tickets are available from R120 via Decorex Joburg’s website.

'Church of the Rolling Tongue' is a bold new work from Marcus Wyatt.

MARCUS WYATT: CHURCH OF THE ROLLING TONGUE

WHERE: Sankayi Restaurant & Lounge, Green Park Corner Lower Road corner, W Rd S, Morningside, Johannesburg,

WHEN: July 31

SAMA Award-winning trumpeter and composer Marcus Wyatt presents his latest project, Church of the Rolling Tongue. Featuring an all-star ensemble of South Africa’s leading improvisers, the performance explores groove, storytelling, spoken word and collective improvisation in a powerful celebration of creativity and connection. A bold new work from one of South Africa’s most influential jazz artists. Tickets are available from R400 via Quicket.

The nectar of the gods. (123RF / Donato Fiorentino )

WHISKEY FESTIVAL 2026

WHERE: Bridge Street Restaurant, Brickmakerskloof, 1 Bridge St, South End, Gqeberha

WHEN: August 1

Whiskey lovers, this one’s for you! Gqeberha’s Annual Whiskey Festival is where bold flavours, rare finds, and good times come together under one roof. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just starting your whiskey journey, there’s something for everyone — from smooth single malts to peaty blends and everything in between. Dress code: Collared shirts, jackets, waistcoats and hats — think Scottish Highlands meets English Countryside meets Peaky Blinders). Expect a carefully curated selection of local and international whiskies, tasting masterclasses, live music, great food, and a vibe worth toasting. Raise a glass, meet fellow whiskey lovers, and savour the spirit of the evening. Tickets are available from R50 via Quicket.