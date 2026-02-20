Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1957 — Spinner Hugh Tayfield finishes with 9/113 from 37 overs as South Africa bowl out England for 214 to win the fourth Test at the Wanderers by 17 runs and drawing back to 1-2 in the five-match series.

1962 — Eddie Barlow’s 59 is the highest score as South Africa are bowled out for 273 to lose the fifth and final Test against New Zealand at St George’s Park. The series ended drawn at 2-2, the only time to date that the Kiwis haven’t lost in South Africa.

1994 — Hansie Cronje scores 97 as the Proteas, on 265/5, beat Australia by 56 runs in the second ODI at Centurion for a 2-0 lead in the eight-match series. Craig Matthews took 3/26.

1996 — Hansie Cronje scores 78 off 64 balls as the Proteas, needing 178, down New Zealand by five wickets in a World Cup encounter in Faisalabad.

1997 — Gary Murray loses his bid to reclaim his marginal WBU welterweight title from Italian Alessandro Duran in Ferrara, going down by a unanimous points decision. He had lost the belt on a controversial disqualification the previous year.

1998 — Baby Jake Matlala defends his peripheral IBA junior-flyweight title on a technical decision against Jose Victor Burgos of Mexico in Baton Rouge, US. At the time the South African boxing authorities refused to acknowledge the marginal world sanctioning bodies, which meant Matlala was unable to defend on home soil the belt he had won from legendary Michael Carbajal.

1999 — Lance Klusener makes 103, but the Proteas, on 212/7, lose the third ODI against New Zealand in Auckland by seven wickets to go 1-2 down in the six-match series.

1999 — Bafana Bafana fight back from a goal down to beat Botswana 2-1 in a Cosafa Cup match in Gaborone. Diphetogo Selolwane put the hosts into the lead in the 13th minute, but Pollen Ndlanya equalised in the 36th minute and three minutes later Maimane Phiri put them into the lead.

2004 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 69 and Ashwell Prince an unbeaten 45, but the Proteas lose the weather-shortened third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington by five runs, reaching 249/7 over 38 overs.

2014 — Faf du Plessis scores 116 on the first day of the second Test against Australia at St George’s Park.