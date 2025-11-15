MY BRILLIANT CAREER | My best advice: own your own world!

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What does Intelo do?

At Intelo, we help our clients make technology work for them — not against them. We focus on five main areas: managed IT services; IT security; hosting; data engineering; and consulting. In simple terms, we keep businesses running smoothly and securely while helping clients get more value from their technology.

What are the main challenges Intelo faces?

Our biggest challenge is scaling sustainably — growing fast enough to meet demand, but not so fast that we lose the quality and personal touch we’re known for.

We’re also navigating the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which brings both risk and opportunity for the managed services industry.

What are your main tasks at work?

My role covers a bit of everything — from strategy and growth planning to getting involved in the finer details of operations when needed. I spend a lot of time with our teams, helping them connect the dots between where we are now and where we want to go. I also focus on client relationships and service delivery, making sure we’re not just meeting expectations but finding new ways to create value for our clients.

What do you think makes you good at the work you do?

I’ve always been curious about how things can be done better — that curiosity drives me to look for improvements. I also really value clarity and communication; people do their best work when they understand the bigger picture.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

When I was younger, I wanted to be a professional tennis player. I spent countless hours training, competing and learning what it meant to be disciplined and self-driven. Tennis taught me a lot about independence, resilience and focus.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I look for people who take ownership. People who don’t wait to be told what to do but who see a problem and want to solve it. Skills are important, but attitude, integrity and curiosity matter more.

The best people are those who genuinely care about the outcome and about the people they work with. That kind of mindset can’t be taught.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

“Own your own world!” That one stuck with me. It’s about taking full responsibility not just for your tasks but for the success of the whole. When you think like an owner, you make better decisions, and you care more about the results.